UX-Designer within digi-physical design
2023-08-14
Why should you want this job?
Because you, just as us, want to empower innovation of purposeful sustainable solutions and businesses. You want to do this with a reflective, forward-thinking, sustainable, and holistic approach to combine a human-centered approach with industrial- and digital expertise.
You will be part of our design team, where an important task is to develop the UX-UI competence within Knightec. The projects you are involved in will vary, but the core is shaping designs that answer human desirability, business viability, technical feasibility, and sustainable aspects. Being involved in the whole chain, you will be involved in the UX-UI development from initial research and concepts; to successfully designed products.
Since our culture heavily relies on teamwork, you will be part of creative teamwork where everyone is an important decision-maker. You will influence ideas, platforms, and upcoming briefs as part of a multidisciplinary team. Observing, reflecting, and making is the team's approach to overcome our everyday challenges together.
Build a career you can be proud of
At Knightec, your development is our development. What we offer you is not a laid-out road for you to walk down. We do things a bit differently. You are in control of your development, no matter which path you want to take. If it's to reach a new role in the future or a specific technology, we will be there to help you move forward.
You will be surrounded by people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other. We do it as a team. That's the way forward. The group consists of skills from different backgrounds, each bringing something unique to the table.
Skills needed
• Experience from working with UX-UI design either in-house or consultancy environments.
• Good knowledge of user-centered and sustainable development.
• Good knowledge in HMI, designs for digi-physical solutions, and can prove excellent results in experiences and interaction designs.
• Preferably a bachelor or master in UX-UI or equivalent.
One Knightec
Knightec is a new breed in the art of engineering with over 900 colleagues in 12 locations around Sweden. We are consultants with our soul in digitalization who strive forward together. Ersättning
