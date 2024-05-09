Marketing- and Communications Manager to Enigio
2024-05-09
Are you ready to lead dynamic marketing initiatives for our cutting-edge digital document solutions? We're seeking a skilled Marketing and Communications Manager to spearhead Enigios brand strategy and engage with global clientele.
About Enigio and the role
Established in 2016, Enigio is a fast-growing Stockholm-based B2B deep tech company, pioneering digital original documents globally. Enigios SaaS product, trace:original, enables banks and businesses to create and manage digital original documents, transforming industries like Trade Finance, Transport and Logistics, and Certificates, that have relied on paper documents for centuries. Enigio is revolutionizing trade, enhancing efficiency, combatting fraud and facilitating faster access to capital.
We are hiring a talented and dynamic Marketing and Communications Manager to take charge of Enigios marketing activities, build Enigios brand content and execute the marketing and communication initiatives of Enigio, in a small team with two marketing colleagues (based in Spain and Japan).
Your responsibilities include crafting clear and relevant messaging that resonates with Enigios target audience, executing marketing campaigns, producing sales collateral and market announcements that support sales.
Reporting to the Chief Growth Officer and working closely with the Sales and Product team, this role will lead Enigios marketing with 2 graphic designers in the Marketing team. The position is based in Enigios Stockholm office, or remote within a European time zone.
Enigios headquarters are located in Sweden (Kungsholmen, Stockholm). Enigio currently have sales teams in Sweden, UK (Newcastle) and Dubai.
About the role
The Marketing and Communications Manager will play a pivotal role in executing Enigios B2B marketing strategy and plan, aligned with the business objectives. This includes increasing brand and product awareness, educating customers, and supporting sales efforts by effectively communicating the value proposition, product benefits, and use cases to the target audience.
A key aspect of this role involves developing compelling brand and product messaging across various channels to convey the brand identity, product features, and the solutions provided for customer pain points. Exploring new distribution channels for marketing content is essential to enhance brand visibility and engagement.
Content development will be central to supporting sales and promoting adoption in specific markets such as Trade Finance, Transport and Logistics, and Certification. This includes creating diverse communication materials like website content, social media posts, videos, press releases, sales collateral, presentations, case studies, and thought leadership content. The manager will also coordinate webinars to showcase the company's expertise in digitalizing trade, collaborating closely with graphic designers to optimize website content and user experience.
The role involves driving lead generation and supporting sales through targeted marketing campaigns. By analyzing campaign performance and leveraging data-driven insights, you will optimize marketing activities to generate marketing qualified leads for the sales team. You will increase awareness among stakeholders and influencers for each sales prospect.
Your profile
We are looking for someone who can understand the needs of varying customer groups and the capabilities that Enigios technology solution opens up. Someone who is able to craft compelling messaging across various channels to communicate the brand identity, the pain points Enigio solve and the key messages to their target audiences.
The skills we believe you possess for the role are as follows:
Academic background in Marketing and Communication, with a tech savvy mindset.
Good knowledge in B2B marketing, preferably in technology and SaaS industry.
Digital marketing experience with focus on brand and product content and direct sales marketing.
Strong analytical skills to derive insights and optimise content performance.
Fluent in English with excellent written and communication skills.
A passion for storytelling with commercial focus.
Proficient in content creation, especially writing.
We are looking for you who is excited to build on what Enigio have got and take the marketing to the next level!
The location for this role is ideally based in Stockholm where Enigios headquarters are located. Work from remote is possible with an initial training period in Stockholm HQ office.
