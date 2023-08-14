Ux/ui Designer - Gaming
2023-08-14
Job Description
As a Senior UX/UI Designer, your role is to help millions of players find the fun faster with improved usability in the UI. You'll be working closely with others in a cross-functional team consisting of developers, a UI artist, and a producer. The team's focus is on the game's interface and redesigning them by using patterns and components from a design system. Figma is the primary design tool for wireframes, mock- ups, prototypes, and hand over to developers.
You'll also be a part of the design team, which collaborates on projects and aligns design. The Design team meets several times a week to share any work in progress, give and receive feedback, and help each other. The team aims for a transparent and inclusive workflow to learn from each other and align our work efforts.
Responsibilities:
• Driving the UX and UI work of one of the world's most popular games
• Design features and products together with the team and people at our studios
• Work with our data and analytics team to gather insights and form hypotheses
• Work with usability experts to test your designs and hypotheses
• Work on a wide array of platforms, e.g., Mac/Windows, iPhone, Android, and Xbox including a range of input methods like touch, controller, mouse, etc.
• Ensure a coherent experience that follow patterns and guidelines, and help/coach others to do the same across the studio
• Potential people management for two or more UX/UI Designers
They - of course - love playing games, and they are looking for someone with a playful and open mindset. You don't have to identify as a gamer to fit in or to perform well there.
Company Description
Our client is a Swedish computer game company with headquarters in Stockholm. The company has released several popular games. The corporate language here is English.
Qualifications
• You are a highly experienced UX/UI Designer, Product Designer, or similar.
• You have experience with Figma, Sketch, or similar design tool.
• You have deep understanding of the design process, including what roles qualitative and quantitative data play in it.
• You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
• Meritorious: Experience in people management and interest in supporting and coaching other designers.
Personal qualities
You have high aspirations and focus on details that create a substantial impact. You enjoy working as a team and you embrace feedback to develop yourself and others. You are curious and thrive in a dynamic environment.
Admission and Application
