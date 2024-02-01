CIP Process engineer to leading oat-company!
As more and more people choose to switch to a plant-based diet for the sake of their health and the planet, Oatly is committed to leading this transformation. If you're passionate about being a part of this journey and eager to develop your talent within process engineering while having fun, you've landed in the perfect spot. Keep reading, and see if it's a match. We hope so!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As Oatly's Process Engineer specializing in the field of CIP (Clean in Place) you will have a once in a lifetime possibility to drive a shift in the food system by building tomorrow's sustainable factories! You will be a part of the Technical Design team and be responsible for the process design in large Capex and innovation projects, mainly focusing on CIP design, validation and optimization as subject matter expert.
The role is reporting to Global Director Technical Design and is based in Landskrona but also have the possibility to work from home - according to Oatly's hybrid working model. International travels to different manufacturing locations is required. In this role, you will be traveling 50-60 days per year and be away up to 3 weeks in a row.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead and support in all design matters, through all stages of the project from start to finish
• Provide Oatly's Capex projects with necessary Engineering documents such as P&IDs, Process and Functional Description, Equipment specifications (pumps, tanks, heat exchangers, etc), Layouts, Process Flow Diagrams, etc.
• Drive feasibility study and pre-study until basic design
• Act as SME (Subject Matter Expert) within hygienic design and CIP (Clean in Place) including validation and optimization
• Participate in commissionings to ensure functionality and capture learnings of new design
• Reviewing and sign-off of design documents in detail engineering phase
• Determine utility requirements for best efficiency and sustainability
• Communicate with internal and external stakeholders regarding design, plant layout, utilities, plant performance and other relevant technical issues
• Work in close collaboration with innovation teams to develop Oatly's new process technologies
• Build relations with regional and site engineering and maintenance organizations in order to create a learning platform for technical development - a community in which we capture and share best practice and improve Oatly's operations
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A degree in Chemical Engineering for example food, pharma, biotechnology or equivalent
• Experience of process development within Food, Pharma, FMCG or Chemical process industry, as well as knowledge in liquid processes
• Experience from food production/food process industry and proven knowledge of aseptic food processing technology for example CIP validation and optimization
• Good knowledge in instruments supporting digitalisation of CIP or similar applications
• Good at communicating, both verbally and written, in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge in sanitary standards, engineering related to sizing of equipment, system solutions, industry standards for process piping, equipment, installation, automation control applications, instrumentation applications, start up's /commissioning of systems
• Knowledge in thermodynamics, mass balance, heat and momentum transfer and basic knowledge in chemical reactions
• Good at communicating, both verbally and written, in Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Collaborates with others
• Influencing and Inspiring
• Plans and structures
• Problem solving
Finally, we believe you share Oatlys values and want to carry out their mission, to provide people with amazing plant-based products without recklessly taxing the planet's resources.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Click here to read more about Oatly way! Ersättning
