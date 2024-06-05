UX Specialist
Company Description
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently, act differently, and work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plantballs that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home. Maybe you can help us?
Job Description
Inter IKEA Group is organised in three core businesses - Range, Supply and Retail Concept - and five enabling functions. Together we contribute to the success of IKEA and share responsibility for the franchise offer.
The enabling functions lead key common activities in networks across Inter IKEA Group, as well as cover specific needs for the core businesses. The five Enabling functions are Operations Management, Business Performance & Support, Communication, Sustainability and People & Culture.
Data & Product is one of the areas within Operations management. We work in processes with a capability-led, product and platform approach, where we empower the product teams to take responsibility to develop, run and operate the capabilities on behalf of the whole Inter IKEA Group.
About the job
We believe in creating data products, and digital products and platforms in the same way we develop our physical products, with a strong focus on the right quality, usability, and availability, at the lowest possible cost and environmental impact.
Experience design at Inter IKEA is about creating a common and consistent data experience and setting a starting point for our UX foundation with a focus on scale and commonality. It is about building interfaces that anyone can use, not only the tech savvy ones, by understanding the needs of both user and business. And it is about creating continuous improvement by identifying, creating, and sharing good examples.
Your work will shorten the distance between suppliers and customers around the world, by creating seamless digital experiences, that are easy-to-use, impactful, intuitive, and reflect the IKEA Brand.
About you
We want you to be extremely passionate about co-worker happiness and equally passionate about business success, and to be able to combine that, have a very high entrepreneurial spirit. Our many different Inter IKEA Group companies across the world are depending on the solutions you will create.
We expect you to also be passionate about efficiency and cost-consciousness, and you should be able to switch perspectives, because falling in love with problems and not the solutions is a major success factor for this job.
Being service minded about user outcomes is a must, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams and partner with stakeholders across departments to ensure successful implementation and adoption, and to align initiatives with business objectives.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
proven track record of designing experiences for launched data products and/or digital products with valuable business outcomes.
a solid portfolio that demonstrates your ability to create and describe user experiences in various digital environments.
interaction Design or similar higher-level design education.
minimum 3 years of experience with digital products that are easy to use.
good English language skills with the ability to cater to non-native audiences.
a strategic mind that allows you to break down complex information, organise it, and present it in a clear and engaging way.
the ability to build and lead trusting relationships and long-term partnerships with stakeholders at all levels.
experience working for, or with, an IKEA company is an added benefit.
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and based in Malmö. This role sits in the Data & Product department and reports to the Experience Design manager. If you would like to know more about the role, or if you have questions about the recruitment process, please connect with recruitment leader Jamila Harmal (jamila.harmal2@inter.ikea.com
).
Interested? Submit your CV and let us know why you would be a good fit for this role, in English, by June 19th 2024 Applications with portfolios will be prioritised.
