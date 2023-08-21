UX Researcher
At Kambi, we're designing and developing a Sports book that is used by millions of users throughout the world and we're on an accelerating growth curve. We are now looking to strengthen our growing team of designers and UX researchers in central Stockholm. Product innovation and development at Kambi are insight driven and we use both quantitative and qualitative data to help us explore those insights.
As a UX Researcher you define who our users are by examining their behavior, motivations, needs, desires and context. Then utilize these qualitative findings along with our quantitative data to identify opportunities and find potential solutions together with the rest of the product team. You will work with strategic research that shapes product initiatives early on as well as tactical research to evaluate existing products.
Responsibilities:
Work with designers, business stakeholders, product owners, engineers, and data analytics to identify and prioritize research opportunities
Generate insights that both fuel ideation and evaluate designs
Conduct independent research to understand needs, behaviours and motivations as well as evaluating existing products
Understand and incorporate complex technical and business requirements into research
Communicate actionable insights in compelling ways by delivering exciting oral, written and visual presentations.
About you:
A degree in Interaction Design, Human-Computer Interaction, a related field or equivalent practical experience.
At least 3 years of work experience in a product design environment or academia.
Strong understanding of the strengths and shortcomings of different research methods, including when and how to apply them during each product phase.
Effective interpersonal, communication, negotiation and collaboration skills.
Familiarity with quantitative methods such as A/B testing is a plus.
Fluency in English.
What's in it for you?
Opportunity to work in a successful and fast-growing company
A fun and flexible working culture
Ability to directly influence your and your teams' work environment and processes
Management who understands and appreciates Agile processes
International work environment
We want a balance between office work and working from home. We believe we all gain from the best of both worlds, so the work model is hybrid (the required presence in the office is for a minimum of 2 days/week).
If you want to be part of a dedicated community in central Stockholm, please apply with your CV and cover letter.
