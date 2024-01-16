UX Manager
Who we are:
At Tobii Dynavox, we empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible. We call this mission Power to Be You. Our assistive communication technology helps our customers express themselves, connect with the world, and pursue independence, whether through everyday activities like ordering food or extraordinary feats like running a company. Working at Tobii Dynavox, you'll become part of a team that spans the globe, with offices in the US, Sweden, France, the UK, China, and beyond.
To learn more about what we make possible, meet some of our customers or take a look at some of our products.
What you'll do:
We make touch and eye tracking based assistive technology for people with communication and mobility challenges. The success of our products has life-changing impact on our customers. Our Research & Development Team develops the hardware, software, and other technology that makes that impact possible.
What you'll do:
We're seeking a talented individual to lead, coach, and mentor our UX team in creating user-centric solutions that elevate our products to new heights.
As the UX Manager, you will oversee the entire development process, from concept to delivery. Your role involves leading a team of 3-5 UX Designers, collaborating closely with engineering and product managers, and shaping a cohesive user experience across our product portfolio. You'll be hands-on, solving complex problems, and ensuring a stellar user experience through each stage of development.
Your days will be filled with:
Managing a team of 3-5 UX Designers.
Collaborate with engineering and product managers for a coherent user experience.
Integrate UX processes into overall product development.
Work with clinical team on clinically relevant user testing and internal research projects.
Create and maintain user research best practices.
Lead the development of and maintain holistic design guide.
Ensure regulatory compliance for UX team's processes.
Take the lead in defining new areas of investigation/uncharted territory.
Support professional development of team members, whether through formal training, dedicated mentorship or less formal coaching or advice.
We are looking for someone with:
3+ years of management experience
8+ years of experience in UX research, UX design, and UI design
Expert in defining, developing, and documenting UX design and interaction requirements
Proficient in tools like Adobe XD, Figma
Wide experience with web or app product development
Extensive knowledge of user-centered design and information architecture
Proven ability to lead a UX team in a software product setting
Experience with end users who have disabilities (Preferred)
Hybrid work arrangement, with in-person availability at the Stockholm office as needed for meetings.
Next Step!
Please address your questions to Mikaela Nilsson (mikaela.nilsson@tobiidynavox.com
) and submit your resume or LinkedIn profile (in English only) through our website. We're looking forward to your application!
