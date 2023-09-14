UX Lead for a client in Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-09-14Arbetsuppgifter
Our customer is looking for a UX Lead.
As part of this position, your main responsibilities will include providing innovative UX direction and shaping our UX philosophy and strategies. Additionally, you will focus on enhancing the overall user experience by conducting interactive experiments, researching user preferences, designing interfaces, and continuously refining them within our dynamic real-time 3D environment.
Responsibilities include:
• Ensuring alignment on UX strategy across the team and effectively communicating designs to both product and design teams
• Developing interactive prototypes, wireframes, and documentation that effectively convey ideas
• Implementing UX improvements throughout the project
• Conducting user tests on prototypes, software, and conceptual ideas, and sharing findings with the team
• Collaborating with UX professionals on user-generated content (UGC) products
• Establishing feedback loops and driving continuous learning for the live product
Candidate must possess the following qualifications:
• 5+ years of experience with a proven track record from the gaming industry
• Strong background in working with broad UX concepts and developing concrete strategies for early phase products
• Experience in cross platform UX development
• Some familiarity with User Experience Research (UXR)
• Sufficient technical knowledge to effectively communicate with implementers, and preferably some coding skills
• Excellent collaboration skills and a demonstrated ability to lead by example and iterate
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: As soon as possible
Location: Stockholm
Contact: +46795855599
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "416". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Pauline Kumassah pauline@swaysourcing.com +46 79 585 55 99 Jobbnummer
8110897