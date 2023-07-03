UX Lead
2023-07-03
Are you an experienced Design Leader and an expert in designing impactful user experiences within the area of e-commerce?
Who are you? And how can you make an impact?
You are a seriously experienced designer with a passion for e-commerce. You have a keen eye for designing intuitive user interfaces that drive conversion. You are used to dealing with all types of stakeholders, and you have a proven track-record of making business impact by design.
As UX Lead, you will play a vital part in ensuring the seamless user experience of our e-commerce platform when introducing new functionalities and optimizing for conversion.
Your responsibilities will include:
Perform UX activities related to runtime maintenance and support of our e-commerce platform, ensuring a user-friendly and intuitive interface.
Coach and mentor product owners, scrum masters, and development teams in adopting User Centered Design methodologies, fostering effective teams that prioritize delivering business value while meeting user needs.
Drive the overall maturity level of our UX practices and continuously monitor the usability performance of our e-commerce platform.
Collaborate with stakeholders and executive management teams to ensure quality control of the User Experience across our e-commerce operations.
Provide training and guidance to team members as needed, ensuring they have the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional user experiences.
Demonstrate experience working with web applications and designing user experiences for multiple viewports and devices, with a specific focus on e-commerce environments.
Familiarity with agile delivery methodologies and experience working in fast-paced, iterative development cycles.
You have prior experience with large organizations and complex projects. You understand what it entails to work in a digital product centric operating model. You are outcome oriented and a trusted partner to people at all levels of the organization, you support other designers in their quest of excellence, and you actively contribute to stakeholder's product visions, strategy, and delivery to realize business value. There is only one goal - to help shape the future of our e-commerce platform while coaching and guiding our teams towards excellence in user-centered design.
This is us, your new colleagues
The User Experience Design Chapter in Digital Delivery collaborates with other parts of the organization, to foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared. We are team players with common ambitions, and we win together by uncovering user needs through collected data and inputs to improve the usability of products and services across the Volvo Group. Our UX Design Chapter team are tasked with securing consistent user experience, interaction and visual treatment across products and services, considering a cohesive holistic experience that is findable, credible, accessible, useful, useable, and desirable.
Ready to shape tomorrow's society together with us?
Are you as passionate about making an impact by design as we are? Are you thriving in the orchestration and facilitation of business, people, and processes, in order to amplify the value of design at scale? Are you keen to share your in-depth experiences and foster an environment where ideas, thoughts and opinions can be shared?
