UX/Frontend lead (Visual Programming for Financial Algorithms)
Batonics AB / Grafiska jobb / Uppsala
2025-02-24
We are urgently looking for a frontend wiz to create a proof-of-concept for a next-gen trading strategy builder that combines natural language with visual blocks - think of lego building blocks for data analysis, simple and engaging enough for kids. This is for a critical partnership with a major Nordic broker. Thereafter , an MVP, in a couple of months. Thereafter, potential full time employment and being an early team member in world-changing product.
Apply with portfolio and a few lines on how you're fit and your motivation to ahmed@batonics.com
Required:
Adeptness with React and Figma
Strong UI/UX skills
Experience with drag-and-drop interfaces, engaging building blocks.
Available immediately
Portfolio showing similar complex interfaces
Merit:
Experience with edutech/gamification
Understanding of trading strategies and markets
Experience with LLM interfaces, and good use of LLM coders (replit, etc)
Interest in joining long-term as a core team member in the startup
Compensation: hourly based for the first 3 months
We believe this could be a big, big thing, to democratize not only professional trading tools but also to create a class of 'non-tech' data scientists by making the tools accessible. The demo you create could evolve into a revolutionary platform integrating natural language, visual programming, and institutional-grade trading capabilities.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-26
Skicka CV:n och Portfolio
E-post: Ahmed@batonics.com
https://www.batonics.com
9184596