UX Designer to Premium Experience Team
2024-06-04
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity to apply your user experience and collaboration skills? And to contribute to the future of transport solutions?
Look no further than our dynamic team at EYMCP - Collaboration Product Information Sharing! We're seeking talented and dedicated individuals to join us in supporting ongoing Common Product development projects and enabling the TRATON Modular System (TMS).
Who are we?
In our Value Creation Team - Product Information Flow (VCT PIF), we are on a mission to deliver processes and solutions for short and mid-term integration of product information between systems at Traton brands and to support a seamless transition of brands into the Traton Modular System.
We are a team of 13 with Product Manager, Product Owners, Business Analysts, UI/UX/CX Specialists, PSM Writers, Data Exchange Admins and one group manager. We are a mix of different personalities and experiences with different backgrounds which makes us a complementary and diverse team. We always strive to work in teams, small or big, so no one is left behind. We support each other to enable a healthy work-life balance, we have an open climate and have fun together.
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote office at Scania Sergel a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with a development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both within the country as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via internal and external courses is encouraged and supported.
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events yearly where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
What will you do?
As a UX Designer, you'll have the chance to work closely with product development projects and translate their needs into process and IT solutions. You'll collaborate with stakeholders in Sweden, the USA, Brazil, Germany, and China within the TRATON group to ensure requirements are aligned and fulfilled. With your knowledge of creating awesome user experience and Agile methodology, you'll be an essential part of our team.
In return, we offer an inspiring and multicultural environment, with the opportunity to work alongside talented colleagues and be part of an evolving journey. If you're a self-motivated team player with excellent communication skills and experience in product development, product description, or IT development, we want to hear from you!
How can you contribute to the team?
Work closely with the agile teams to get a good understanding of their challenges and needs regarding product information exchange.
Translate these challenges & needs into capabilities and methods to be able to provide clear requirements for system development or changes to existing systems.
Have a continuous dialogue with our stakeholders in Sweden, the USA, Brazil, Germany, and China within the TRATON Group
Secure that the requirements are aligned between the involved companies in the TRATON group and/or external partners.
Work iteratively with the product manager, product owners, architects, and IT development teams to ensure that the requirements are fulfilled, and customer value is rolled out in a planned way.
Is this you?
We're looking for a UX designer with knowledge and understanding of the user experience process, both from the user perspective and as a designer. You are a passionate designer with at least a few years of experience within UX design. You love backing your design with research and testing to ensure the best possible design. For this role you need to have good communication skills in written and spoken English, educational background in Interaction Design or similar, and excellent skills in Figma, Synthesia, DaVince Resolve and AI Tools.
As a person you are creative, curious, and enthusiastic. You bring energy to the teams you work with, and you love collaborating with others. You are great and consistent at giving as well as asking for constructive design and personal feedback. You are very good at storytelling and have exceptional presentation skills as well as ability to adapt to the audience - business versus technical stakeholders.
Experience in working with Jira, Confluence, and working at an international company is also a merit.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position or group please don't hesitate to contact Saheer Sayyed (Group Manager, Collaboration Product Information Sharing, EYMCP), at +46855389144 - Saheer Sayyed | LinkedIn
Application
Your application should include a CV and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-06-18. We will start the selection on week 24.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process, as well as competency-based interviews. A background check may be conducted for this position.
