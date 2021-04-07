UX Designer, Design and Human Factors Team - Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB - Datajobb i Nacka

Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Datajobb / Nacka2021-04-07Your primary assignment as a UX Designer will be to support the embedded software platform comprehending a wide variety of assembly systems and solutions for Industry 4.0. Your daily interactions will be in a core team of three designers working in a user center approach together with developers, tech-leads and product managers. Overtime you will have the chance to participate on different short and mid-length tasks with other projects and teams.The Design and Human Factors Team office is an internationally awarded specialist competence team with global responsibility for Industrial Design, Ergonomics, UX Design and Studio Design Engineering within the Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Business Area. We work in close collaboration with developing units in Sweden, Italy, Germany, UK and the US. The position is situated at HQ in Nacka (Stockholm), and includes travelling, about 10-14 days per year.What you can expect from usAt Atlas Copco, we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity. We offer opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group you have access to global job opportunities.Your experience5+ years hands-on experience in UX designExperience in concept creation, wireframing, prototyping and usability testingExperience leading workshopsExperience working with different research methods to understand and transform customer needs into effective solutionsProduct development experience under preferably both: lean and agile methodologyExperience in Adobe suite applications and Adobe XDIt is a plus if you have experience from designing embedded interfaces in industrial products or other B2B products (Hardware/Software), good visual design skills and experience in design systems and repositories.You have a degree in Design or related field and are fluent in English, both written and spoken.You have a team player approach to problem solving and can shift gears quickly. With a pragmatic sense of design, you have the ability to make complex things simple by genuinely understanding the problem.Please contact recruiting manager Francisco Lindoro if you have any questions, +46 70 672 7406.Please submit: CV, letter of intention and examples of your previous work including problem solving processStart a journey towards something greaterAt Atlas Copco we believe in challenging the status quo, always looking for a better way. Our caring culture and leading-edge technology enable us to innovate for a sustainable future. With us you become part of a global community of passionate people making a tangible impact on people's lives.We offer a wide range of interesting job roles and many opportunities to grow. This is where it begins - Join us at the Home of Industrial Ideas.2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22Atlas Copco Industrial Technique ABSickla Industriväg 1913154 Nacka5677169