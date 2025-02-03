UX Designer
2025-02-03
Shaping the Future with Brilliant Minds
At Baronit, we connect brilliant minds to shape the future of technology. As a team of passionate tech experts, we lead with innovation, expertise, and curiosity to help businesses grow and adapt. We work across industries such as Automotive, Fintech, Healthcare, Telecom, and E-commerce, delivering exceptional results through our deep technical and industry insight.
We are now looking for an experienced UX Designer to join our client's team and contribute to creating useful, efficient tools for employees and partners across Commercial, Manufacturing, and Digital.
What You'll Do
As a UX Designer in our client's team, you will:
Redefine what it means to own and use a vehicle by designing systems that deliver outstanding customer experiences throughout every stage of the ownership journey.
Collaborate closely with commercial teams, product managers, and engineering partners to elevate the user experience.
Help the team understand the broader commercial landscape within the automotive ecosystem, shaping ownership experiences that are intuitive, seamless, and engaging.
Advocate for user needs and design excellence, ensuring a high level of craftsmanship in every detail.
Who You Are
We are looking for a strategic UX thinker who can work at a system level and has a data-driven approach to personalizing user experiences in both internal systems and customer-facing platforms. Whether your experience comes from automotive, fintech, healthcare, logistics, or e-commerce, you should be comfortable designing for enterprise applications, internal tools, and consumer interfaces.
What You Bring
6+ years of UX Design experience for consumer-focused and/or enterprise technology.
Strong UX fundamentals and user-centered design expertise.
Experience in data modeling within UX, including architectural planning for complex systems.
Ability to create logical, scalable design structures from complexity.
Hands-on experience with mature design systems and CRM tools.
Experience in journey-based customer experience (CX) design.
A strong portfolio showcasing relevant UX projects.
Experience with global retail and handling large data problems is a plus.
Fluent in English both written and verbal, Swedish is a plus.
Joining Baronit means
A competitive salary and benefits package, including health insurance, pension & wellness allowance.
Challenging and impactful projects across multiple industries.
Continuous learning and professional growth opportunities.
Social and sports activities to keep you engaged and connected.
