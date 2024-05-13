UX Designer
2024-05-13
UX Designer for Telia Finance
We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced UX Designer and Researcher to join our team and help us create the best products for our customers. If you want to work in a cross-functional product team, focusing on the user journey and experience, then this could be the role for you!
The role
In this role, you will be working with two of our teams responsible for our online payments platform, our corporate customer platform, and our internal sales and economics systems. You will be responsible for creating exceptional user experience in these systems through user-centered design principles and in-depth user research. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure our products and services are intuitive, engaging, and meet user needs.
Example of tasks:
Plan, conduct, analyze and present user research. Using different methods like surveys, A/B testing, card sorting, semi-structured interviews, usability testings, etc.
Creating user journeys, experience maps, service blue prints.
Creating user flows, wireframes and prototypes (both low and high fidelity) to present concepts and ideas to further develop with the team, and also users
Design user interfaces following a design system, but also creating components when needed following design guidelines, while keeping in mind feasibility within team.
Conduct workshops with different stakeholders to ideate or align views on different solutions.
Actively collaborate with the product team, including Product manager and engineers.
Use data to support ideas.
Is this you?
3 years professional experience as a UX Designer and Researcher, including a portfolio showcasing a range of projects
Proficiency in UX design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, or similar
Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and methodologies
Experience with user research techniques, including surveys, interviews, usability testing, and data analysis
Knowledge of web and mobile design standards, responsive design, and accessibility guidelines
Excellent communication and collaboration skill in English
Experience with Payments and Telecom is considered a plus
Familiarity with front-end development technologies is a plus.
What happens next?
If you find this interesting, don't hesitate to apply!
Selection will take place on an ongoing basis and this position might be filled before the application deadline. In the last steps of the recruitment process, required controls will be performed. We welcome applicants with different backgrounds and nationalities, but we do require you to have the relevant work permits for Sweden.
If you have any questions or just want to hear more, reach out to our recruiter Ebba at ebba.pers@teliacompany.com
.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Welcome to Telia Finance - Join us and make better happen! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Telia Company AB
(org.nr 556103-4249)
Stjärntorget 1 (visa karta
)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Telia Finance Jobbnummer
8674408