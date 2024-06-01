Underwriter Marine
Xl Catlin Services Se, Sweden Filial / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Xl Catlin Services Se, Sweden Filial i Stockholm
Our underwriting teams set us apart, our experienced underwriting professionals use their specialized expertise to underwrite even the most complex risks innovatively. A rare and exciting position is now available in our Marine team for an Underwriter to support and grow the Marine insurance product in the Nordic region.
With training and coaching from our experienced underwriting team you will be able to develop yourself as a technical expert for the function and region. We are looking for someone passionate about doing business and driving growth in a dynamic market. The role requires some marine underwriting experience or knowledge of marine law and insurance. You must, however have a solution-oriented approach with the ability to organize and prioritize with both individual and the team's best interest in mind.
Your responsibilities will include underwriting the growing book of primarily marine cargo insurance in all four Nordic countries. You will learn to setup global insurance programs, monitor and evaluate exposures and keep awareness of claims and profitability for the whole portfolio as well as the individual client. One of your key tasks will be to build and maintain relationships with brokers and clients.
This is a regulated role under the Central Bank of Ireland's Fitness and Probity regime.
DISCOVER your opportunity
What will your essential responsibilities include?
Strategy and Execution
• Analysis and evaluation of risks.
• Negotiate with producers to achieve profit objectives.
• Grow your expertise with the products, services and targeted markets.
• Underwrite, manage and service the existing portfolio and produce new business.
• Support the senior underwriters with the underwriting of complex accounts.
• Maintain awareness of all claims advised while supporting and providing input on settlement of claims.
• Identify and drive new product development opportunities.
OneAXA
• Co-Responsible for the local governance and monitoring of local synergies and boundaries.
• Training/support for local people on how best to leverage OneAXA entities.
• Coordinate and support revenue synergies and One AXA client Experience within the country.
• Escalation & troubleshooting.
You will be based in the AXA XL Stockholm office and be part of our Marine Underwriting Team Nordics consisting of three Marine Underwriters. The position requires some travelling, both domestically and abroad.
SHARE your talent
We're looking for someone who has these abilities and skills:
• Some years of relevant Marine cargo underwriting experience.
• University degree in law, finance/business or engineering preferably with a focus on insurance, logistics or transportation or other related fields, or qualification by similar experience.
• Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal) in English and Swedish.
• Good IT knowledge and in particular Microsoft Office Excel.
• Ability to respond to a changing environment with flexibility and innovation.
• Ability to work in a team environment.
FIND your future
AXA XL, the P&C and specialty risk division of AXA, is known for solving complex risks. For mid-sized companies, multinationals and even some inspirational individuals we don't just provide re/insurance, we reinvent it.
How? By combining a comprehensive and efficient capital platform, data-driven insights, leading technology, and the best talent in an agile and inclusive workspace, empowered to deliver top client service across all our lines of business property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty.
With an innovative and flexible approach to risk solutions, we partner with those who move the world forward.
Learn more at axaxl.com
Inclusion & Diversity
AXA XL is committed to equal employment opportunity and will consider applicants regardless of gender, sexual orientation, age, ethnicity and origins, marital status, religion, disability, or any other protected characteristic.
At AXA XL, we know that an inclusive culture and a diverse workforce enable business growth and are critical to our success. That's why we have made a strategic commitment to attract, develop, advance and retain the most diverse workforce possible, and create an inclusive culture where everyone can bring their full selves to work and can reach their highest potential. It's about helping one another - and our business - to move forward and succeed.
Five Business Resource Groups focused on gender, LGBTQ+, ethnicity and origins, disability and inclusion with 20 Chapters around the globe
Robust support for Flexible Working Arrangements
Enhanced family friendly leave benefits
Named to the Diversity Best Practices Index
Signatory to the UK Women in Finance Charter
Learn more at axaxl.com/about-us/inclusion-and-diversity. AXA XL is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Xl Catlin Services Se, Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6295)
Kungsgatan 5 2 TR (visa karta
)
111 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Xl Catlin Services Se Sweden Filial Jobbnummer
8722400