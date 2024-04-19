UX Designer
Voyado AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-04-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voyado AB i Lund
, Norrköping
, Stockholm
, Åre
eller i hela Sverige
As of today,our design organization at Voyado consists of10 amazing colleaguesworking with design in different disciplines, andMarcusandEddyare super eagerto welcome our next UX Designer, with a research interest,to the team in Lund!
At Voyado, research is highly valued and there is a great consensus on how much impact truly understanding the customer journey has on our success. As such, there is no need to justify the value of research but you can instead focus your time on building strong relationships within the triad of Product Managers, Tech, and other designers that you'll work closely with and whose decisions you will be guiding and supporting with your knowledge of the markets and industries we are working towards. Some of the lovely customers using Voyado today are By Malene Birger, XXL, Cervera, Dormy, Apoteket, and Bergans of Norway.
About the roleYou will be responsible for creating intuitive and engaging user experiences for our products, with your main focus being onElevate- an intelligent software, that maps, analyzes, and learns from the visitor's behavior in real-time.
As a UX Designer, you will collaborate with our cross-functional teams to research, design, and test user-centered solutions. You will work on a range of projects, from concept and discoveriesto launch, using the latest design tools and methodologies. As part of the UX team with a focus on research, you will actively contributeto and evolve how we work to understand our customer journeys and ensure we make our customers easy to love.
Some examples of your daily work:
Conducting user research: Planning and executing user research studies such as surveys, interviews, usability testing, and user observation to gather insights into user behavior, needs, and pain points.
Analyzing and synthesizing qualitative and quantitative research data to identify trends, patterns, and user needs.
Developing personas and user journey maps to communicate user needs and behaviors to the design team.
Presenting research findings and design recommendations to stakeholders clearly and concisely.
Staying up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in user research, design, and technology.
So, who are you?
We believe you are UX Designer with a strong background in user research with great communication and collaboration skills. To thrive in this position, we also seeyou have proficiency in qualitative and quantitative research methods, data analysis, and user-centered design. You are used to articulating insights and design recommendations to stakeholders. Overall, the UX Designer plays a crucial role in ensuring that our digital products are loved by end-users anddesigned to meet their needs and expectations.
If you have experiencewith e-commerce services, BI / Analytical tools & services, or SaaS companies that would be meritorious.
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Summits where we hang out, workshop, discuss, and have a good time together
Opportunity to engage and deepen your knowledge in different initiatives,e.g.professional development byAmbition Empower
Work-life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value engagement over hours worked
More on Voyado
Voyado is a fast-growing company that operates and develops a data-driven SaaS platform within Marketing Automation, CRM Loyalty, and Product Discovery. We are the leading tool for retail and eCommerce companies that want to personalize communication and customer experiences.
At Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We believe gender-equal teams have more perspectives on life and bring more different ideas to the tableare proud sponsors of Womengineer as well as Tjejer Kodar! Read more about ithere
Ready to join the team?Lovely! Applying is super easy. Use your LinkedIn profile (or upload a resume) and answer a few click-in questions (no data entry, we promise). We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in yourapplication!
Additional informationAs part of our recruitment process we conduct a background check on the final candidate. We use background checks fromScandinavian Recruitment Intelligence.Hereyou can read more about how a background check is done. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://voyado.com Arbetsplats
Voyado Kontakt
Maria Wahlström maria.wahlstrom@voyado.com Jobbnummer
8626214