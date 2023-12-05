UX Designer
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish healthcare. We are growing continuously and now have about 800 employees in several countries.
The position
Cambio is seeking a creative and analytical individual accustomed to taking responsibility and driving everything from requirements analysis to a user-centered design process. In your role as a UX Designer, you will be part of a team of dedicated and qualified colleagues who specialize in the product development of our medical healthcare record system's (COSMIC) medication module.
Together, you work to provide healthcare professionals with the best possible user experience for all aspects of the care process, in relation to COSMIC and Cambio's other products in e-health. Your main responsibilities will include analyzing user needs and motivations, developing new concepts or reworking existing designs, visualizing ideas, creating prototypes, and conducting usability testing. UX Design is your specialty, but we would also appreciate it if you, as an individual, are flexible and open to working from a broader perspective.
About you
We are looking for someone with a burning passion for creating design solutions that are simple, stylish, efficient, and user-friendly. We also believe that you excel at involving both colleagues, end-users, and customers in your work in an engaging manner, through activities such as focus groups and workshops. You need to be a social team player who generously shares your knowledge, ensuring continuous improvement in both your and your team's ways of working. As an individual, you are analytical, humble, and enjoy taking responsibility.
Requirements
• Educational background in interaction design, requirements analysis, systems science, or equivalent.
• At least 2 years of work experience in UX design for software development and knowledge of various UX methods and tools.
• Accustomed to working with user-centered design.
• Good understanding of requirements and design processes and their different phases.
• Strong knowledge in interface design and an eye for detail.
• Able to communicate fluently in Swedish and English as required in daily communication.
It's a bonus if you have
• Experience working with design systems.
• Experience in designing healthcare-related applications.
Place of employment: Linköping or Stockholm
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work in Sweden. We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
