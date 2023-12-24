Insamlingsansvarig privatmarknad
2023-12-24
We are in an expansion phase, which has opened up many interesting job opportunities. Are you passionate about fundraising and human rights and want to contribute to the development and positioning of Civil Rights Defenders as an engaging brand in Sweden? Do you want to work in an international environment with colleagues all over the world? Then you might be the one we are looking for.
About the role
As Senior Development Officer Individual Giving (Insamlingsansvarig privatmarknad), you will work strategically and operationally with a wide range of fundraising and campaign efforts, such as data analysis, marketing optimization, and contributing hands-on to the campaigns we run to maximize results.
You will join the Fundraising and Marketing team and be responsible to increase and retain unrestricted income from private mass market donors in Sweden, in order to deliver on CRD's vision and mission. This entails responsibility for the strategic development of the entire donor cycle: acquisition, retention and upgrading. You will be executing fundraising activities and mobilize engagement and support, to back up our network of human rights defenders. You will work closely with the Senior Development Officer Marketing and Campaigns in the execution of fundraising and engagement activities.
As Senior Development Officer you will also be responsible for our CRM system, donor segmentation and analysis. We work with an engagement and data driven approach to fundraising, with donor experience as our focus. As we intend to grow this segment, leading and supervising will become a more important part of the role further on.
You will report to the Development Director.
The role offers great variety, including work tasks such as:
• Proactively secure funding from mass market / private individuals. Continuously seek new ways for donors to be able to contribute to the CRD vision and mission.
• Lead and coach two colleagues in their daily operations.
• Project management and development of existing fundraising activities and manage contacts with relevant external partners.
• Innovate and be open to test new channels and methods for donor acquisition.
• Develop strategy and activities for new fundraising channels as we grow.
• Analyze donor behavior and develop response to upgrade and retain.
• Develop and continuously improve automized donor journeys and processes to increase efficiency and loyalty.
• Segmentation and target group analysis.
• Benchmarking and market analysis.
• Development of engaging fundraising campaigns relevant to the segments and convert engagement into donations.
About you
You are passionate about fundraising, and know the craftmanship of private individual donor development. You are familiar with the Swedish fundraising market and you probably both love data and analytics, and to find creative ways to raise funds when the opportunity arise.
As a person you like to plan, organize, and prioritize your work in an efficient way to keep time frames and deliver results according to organizational goals and quality standards.
You show interest, willingness, and ability to help others and strive to deliver solutions. You are open-minded, like to take initiatives, share your ideas and develop activities together with the team.
You have the interest and ability to collaborate with and relate to other people in a responsive and communicative way. You can remain motivated and effective despite temporary setbacks.
We assume that you share our values.
To be suitable for this role you have:
• Bachelor's degree in sales, marketing, business or equivalent .
• At least 3 years of experience from developing private sector mass market fundraising.
• Demonstrated experience in CRM development and processes.
• Knowledge in the Swedish fundraising market and in private individual donor development/sales.
• Fluency in Swedish and English.
• Microsoft 365 (Teams, Outlook, Excel, PPT, Word).
• Excellent excel skills.
It is a merit if you have experience in ASXP for Salesforce and experience of communicating complex issues in a respectful manner. Certified fundraising skills, such as for ex. Giva Sverige's Certified Fundraiser is also a merit.
About the employment
This is a full-time permanent employment (with a 6-month probation period), starting as soon as possible. You will be based in our headquarters in Stockholm and work towards the Swedish market. We offer you a pleasant and modern workplace that values flexibility when it comes to working hours and the possibility to work remotely. We apply Collective Agreement with Fremia. As an organisation, we strive for diversity, and we see your background, experience and personality as a contribution to the organization.
In this recruitment, Civil Rights Defenders collaborates with Incluso and if you have any questions, you are most welcome to contact Marianne Nilsson: marianne@incluso.se
.
About us
Civil Rights Defenders is a politically and religiously independent international human rights organisation. We defend people's civil and political rights in some of the world's most repressive regions. We partner with and support human rights defenders in more than 300 organisations in 50 countries on four continents. Together with our partners, we hold those in power accountable when people's civil or political rights are violated. We also act as Sweden's civil rights watchdog.
Civil Rights Defenders has around 100 staff members working in various functions towards our vision - a world of democratic societies in which we all enjoy our civil and political rights. Our headquarter is located in Stockholm, and we have eight branch offices around the world. Learn more about our work at crd.org. Så ansöker du
