Resolution Games is a VR/AR studio focused on creating immersive experiences for all - from gamers to non-gamers alike. We are looking for a UX Designer to join. Are you a UX Designer with an interest in virtual, augmented and mixed reality? Are you also someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment where you get to find innovative solutions to new challenges? Then this might be the perfect opportunity for you.
About the role
As a UX Designer at Resolution Games, you will be improving the user experience for our games in close collaboration with our cross-discipline game teams. You will identify the needs of our users from ideation to implementation and ease the learning curve for anyone trying XR Games for the first time.
What you'll do
• Creating wireframes, documents and user flows in Figma
• Leverage XR capabilities to make the most comfortable and intuitive UX experience
• Coordinate with producers, designers, programmers and artists and iterate on the gameplay mechanics and design when necessary
• Support various projects with UX expertise
• Effectively document and present your design to the team
Requirements
• At least 3 years of professional experience working as a UX Designer
• Proficiency in wireframing and UI Design
• Experience with UI Information architecture
• Proficiency in design tools such as figma, adobe xd and sketch
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Nice to have
• Familiarity with game engines
• Proficiency in photoshop
• Experience from the games industry
• Experience working with XR
We believe that you are someone with a strong passion for VR and AR. To be successful in this role you need to be a team player with great communication skills that truly understands the value of collaboration and listening to everyone's opinion. Feedback is a huge part of this role and you need to have the ability to both give and receive feedback. You are humble and open-minded with great self-leadership skills. Other than this, we believe that you have a can-do attitude and that you have great problem solving abilities since you will face new problems and challenges with limited guidance.
Who we are
Resolution Games is a visual computing studio with a proven track record creating immersive gaming experiences for all. We believe that VR and AR aren't just an add-on for gaming; they are the next logical steps for games. As players and game developers alike, we've always dreamed of this day - the day when we can be IN the games we love. That day is finally here, and we are putting all of our energy into making the most of it for all, whether it's creating a positive experience for someone testing out VR for the first time to delivering a rich, in-depth multiplayer game that keeps enthusiasts hungry for more.
We are looking for someone who wants a unique opportunity and enjoys collaborating. Someone who wants to be a part of a team raising the bar and creating a new set of standards. Our colleagues have can-do attitudes who appreciate a small studio culture. Therefore, even though we have grown, we continue to work in small teams and experiment while tackling complex challenges. We value having every voice heard and seek out diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do. Last but not least, we want those of you who are not just skilled but also a great addition to the team. That is because we believe in team over the individual, a great mix of freedom with responsibility, and that people should always come before the process. P.S. Employee stock options are available.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Resolution Games AB (org.nr 559009-8199), https://www.resolutiongames.com/
Resolution Games Kontakt
Jael jael.melzer@resolutiongames.com +46707525824 Jobbnummer
7380189