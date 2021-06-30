UX Designer - Telescope Services AB - Datajobb i Lund
UX Designer
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund
2021-06-30
Visa alla datajobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv
Visa alla jobb hos Telescope Services AB i Lund
Our client is looking for experienced UI/UX Designers who can learn new systems, assist with ongoing creation, find creative solutions, user experiences and services to their customers such as Volkswagen, Jaguar or Volvo Cars. Together with your team/teams you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of your services.
You understand the difference between what the customer asks for and what the customer needs, as opposed to just handing them what they explicitly asked for.
You will also support prototyping new services in early phases.
Extraordinary detail orientation combined with the ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
Building user/centered design and building intuitive user interfaces
Work closely with teams to establish the requirements for the user interfaces, often working from wireframes, mock-ups, or prototypes
Participate in the sprint and project cycles and code/ implement the UI changes as needed by the integration / functionality
Assist business teams and provide solutions to UI content assets setups.
Design, the user interfaces and user experiences for internal / external customer facing applications
Keep up to date with current technologies and techniques to ensure their technology stack is modern and efficient
Ensuring the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs as well as internal applications capabilities.
Maintain and modify existing web pages and applications.
Requirements:
Understanding of design process, design principles and a solid intuition
Knowledge of accessibility and usability guidelines
Outstanding skills for sketching application UI, user flow, wireframes (Tools can be Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, Balsamiq, InVision or similar)
Strong knowledge of design patterns and best practices
Eager to promote best practices, great usability, and persistently push the limits of what browsers can do.
A keen eye for design.
Proficient working with common project tools, such as Jira and Confluence.
Be able to talk to customers and internal stakeholders. Presentation and communication skills are important.
Our client would like skilled people but more than anything they love people that are curious, passionate and always eager to learn more.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-30
Adress
Telescope Services AB
Scheelevägen 16
22363 Lund
Jobbnummer
5839592
Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund
2021-06-30
Visa alla datajobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv
Visa alla jobb hos Telescope Services AB i Lund
Our client is looking for experienced UI/UX Designers who can learn new systems, assist with ongoing creation, find creative solutions, user experiences and services to their customers such as Volkswagen, Jaguar or Volvo Cars. Together with your team/teams you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of your services.
You understand the difference between what the customer asks for and what the customer needs, as opposed to just handing them what they explicitly asked for.
You will also support prototyping new services in early phases.
Extraordinary detail orientation combined with the ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities:
Building user/centered design and building intuitive user interfaces
Work closely with teams to establish the requirements for the user interfaces, often working from wireframes, mock-ups, or prototypes
Participate in the sprint and project cycles and code/ implement the UI changes as needed by the integration / functionality
Assist business teams and provide solutions to UI content assets setups.
Design, the user interfaces and user experiences for internal / external customer facing applications
Keep up to date with current technologies and techniques to ensure their technology stack is modern and efficient
Ensuring the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs as well as internal applications capabilities.
Maintain and modify existing web pages and applications.
Requirements:
Understanding of design process, design principles and a solid intuition
Knowledge of accessibility and usability guidelines
Outstanding skills for sketching application UI, user flow, wireframes (Tools can be Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, Balsamiq, InVision or similar)
Strong knowledge of design patterns and best practices
Eager to promote best practices, great usability, and persistently push the limits of what browsers can do.
A keen eye for design.
Proficient working with common project tools, such as Jira and Confluence.
Be able to talk to customers and internal stakeholders. Presentation and communication skills are important.
Our client would like skilled people but more than anything they love people that are curious, passionate and always eager to learn more.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-30
Adress
Telescope Services AB
Scheelevägen 16
22363 Lund
Jobbnummer
5839592