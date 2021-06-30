UX Designer - Telescope Services AB - Datajobb i Lund

Telescope Services AB / Datajobb / Lund2021-06-30Our client is looking for experienced UI/UX Designers who can learn new systems, assist with ongoing creation, find creative solutions, user experiences and services to their customers such as Volkswagen, Jaguar or Volvo Cars. Together with your team/teams you are responsible for the entire lifecycle of your services.You understand the difference between what the customer asks for and what the customer needs, as opposed to just handing them what they explicitly asked for.You will also support prototyping new services in early phases.Extraordinary detail orientation combined with the ability to juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.Responsibilities:Building user/centered design and building intuitive user interfacesWork closely with teams to establish the requirements for the user interfaces, often working from wireframes, mock-ups, or prototypesParticipate in the sprint and project cycles and code/ implement the UI changes as needed by the integration / functionalityAssist business teams and provide solutions to UI content assets setups.Design, the user interfaces and user experiences for internal / external customer facing applicationsKeep up to date with current technologies and techniques to ensure their technology stack is modern and efficientEnsuring the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs as well as internal applications capabilities.Maintain and modify existing web pages and applications.Requirements:Understanding of design process, design principles and a solid intuitionKnowledge of accessibility and usability guidelinesOutstanding skills for sketching application UI, user flow, wireframes (Tools can be Sketch, Illustrator, Photoshop, Balsamiq, InVision or similar)Strong knowledge of design patterns and best practicesEager to promote best practices, great usability, and persistently push the limits of what browsers can do.A keen eye for design.Proficient working with common project tools, such as Jira and Confluence.Be able to talk to customers and internal stakeholders. Presentation and communication skills are important.Our client would like skilled people but more than anything they love people that are curious, passionate and always eager to learn more.2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-30Telescope Services ABScheelevägen 1622363 Lund5839592