Join us in changing the way people rent homes in Sweden!HomeQ is the leading marketplace for first hand housing rentals in Sweden - making it easier for tenants and automating work for real estate companies.We are now looking for a Product Designer to join one of our build teams based at our Stockholm based HQ. Already existing work permit/visa in the EU is required.BenefitsCompetitive pay30 days payed vacation per yearHealth benefit, 300 EUR per year.Co-working space budgetNew laptop and monitorYearly trips to Stockholm, SwedenDesign at HomeQWe are trying to solve a problem that is deeply human and personal, finding a home. The rental market can be harsh and unforgiving and we are trying to make sure everyone finds a home that is right for them.It is in our essence to put people first and to understand them. As a relatively young startup you will also have the opportunity to shape and build our design practices within the company.How we workWe use the ShapeUp methodology from Basecamp. You will be working in a build team with two engineers and as a team you will have a lot of autonomy in how to solve problems.You can also directly influence the course of our product by participating in pitch discussions, having a say in what we should do next.Please give us a link to where we can see your work when applyingWhat you will be doingUnderstand our users problems and needs through research and experimentsDesign solutions that solves those problems from sketches all the way to final designsWork closely with the engineers in your team, we don't do waterfalls no matter how smallActively improve our design system and our design practicesTake ownership of your tasks and see projects through from start to finishJoining a full-stack build team consisting of 2 developersWhat we are looking for in youA portfolio demonstrating 3+ years of experience in product designAbility to integrate others in your design process making sure to solve problems together with othersA genuine interest in the people who use our platformInitiative taking personalityAlready holding work permit/visaWhat would be a bonus for usExperience building and maintaning design systemsYou enjoy in taking part in planning and facilitating researchYou're comfortable running workshops and other sessions with cross-functional groups, including senior stakeholders and leadershipWe can offer you to be part of our exciting journey, and give you the opportunity to have real impact on real people!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-25