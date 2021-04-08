UX Designer - HomeQ Technologies AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
UX Designer
HomeQ Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Join us in changing the way people rent homes in Sweden!
HomeQ is the leading marketplace for first hand housing rentals in Sweden - making it easier for tenants and automating work for real estate companies.
We are now looking for a Product Designer to join one of our build teams based at our Stockholm based HQ. Already existing work permit/visa in the EU is required.
Benefits
Competitive pay
30 days payed vacation per year
Health benefit, 300 EUR per year.
Co-working space budget
New laptop and monitor
Yearly trips to Stockholm, Sweden
Design at HomeQ
We are trying to solve a problem that is deeply human and personal, finding a home. The rental market can be harsh and unforgiving and we are trying to make sure everyone finds a home that is right for them.
It is in our essence to put people first and to understand them. As a relatively young startup you will also have the opportunity to shape and build our design practices within the company.
How we work
We use the ShapeUp methodology from Basecamp. You will be working in a build team with two engineers and as a team you will have a lot of autonomy in how to solve problems.
You can also directly influence the course of our product by participating in pitch discussions, having a say in what we should do next.
Please give us a link to where we can see your work when applying
What you will be doing
Understand our users problems and needs through research and experiments
Design solutions that solves those problems from sketches all the way to final designs
Work closely with the engineers in your team, we don't do waterfalls no matter how small
Actively improve our design system and our design practices
Take ownership of your tasks and see projects through from start to finish
Joining a full-stack build team consisting of 2 developers
What we are looking for in you
A portfolio demonstrating 3+ years of experience in product design
Ability to integrate others in your design process making sure to solve problems together with others
A genuine interest in the people who use our platform
Initiative taking personality
Already holding work permit/visa
What would be a bonus for us
Experience building and maintaning design systems
You enjoy in taking part in planning and facilitating research
You're comfortable running workshops and other sessions with cross-functional groups, including senior stakeholders and leadership
We can offer you to be part of our exciting journey, and give you the opportunity to have real impact on real people!
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-08
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Företag
HomeQ Technologies AB
