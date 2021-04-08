UX Designer - HomeQ Technologies AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
UX Designer
HomeQ Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08

Join us in changing the way people rent homes in Sweden!

HomeQ is the leading marketplace for first hand housing rentals in Sweden - making it easier for tenants and automating work for real estate companies.

We are now looking for a Product Designer to join one of our build teams based at our Stockholm based HQ. Already existing work permit/visa in the EU is required.

Benefits

* Competitive pay
* 30 days payed vacation per year
* Health benefit, 300 EUR per year.
* Co-working space budget
* New laptop and monitor
* Yearly trips to Stockholm, Sweden

Design at HomeQ

We are trying to solve a problem that is deeply human and personal, finding a home. The rental market can be harsh and unforgiving and we are trying to make sure everyone finds a home that is right for them.

It is in our essence to put people first and to understand them. As a relatively young startup you will also have the opportunity to shape and build our design practices within the company.

How we work

We use the ShapeUp methodology from Basecamp. You will be working in a build team with two engineers and as a team you will have a lot of autonomy in how to solve problems.

You can also directly influence the course of our product by participating in pitch discussions, having a say in what we should do next.

Please give us a link to where we can see your work when applying

What you will be doing

* Understand our users problems and needs through research and experiments
* Design solutions that solves those problems from sketches all the way to final designs
* Work closely with the engineers in your team, we don't do waterfalls no matter how small
* Actively improve our design system and our design practices
* Take ownership of your tasks and see projects through from start to finish
* Joining a full-stack build team consisting of 2 developers

What we are looking for in you

* A portfolio demonstrating 3+ years of experience in product design
* Ability to integrate others in your design process making sure to solve problems together with others
* A genuine interest in the people who use our platform
* Initiative taking personality
* Already holding work permit/visa

What would be a bonus for us

* Experience building and maintaning design systems
* You enjoy in taking part in planning and facilitating research
* You're comfortable running workshops and other sessions with cross-functional groups, including senior stakeholders and leadership

We can offer you to be part of our exciting journey, and give you the opportunity to have real impact on real people!

