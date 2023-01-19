UX Design Lead
Paradox Development Studio AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2023-01-19
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Development Studio AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
As a UX Design Lead on this project, your focus will be coordinating the other UX designers on the team, and representing the UX design discipline in communication with project leadership as well as other disciplines. Your work will have a direct and influential impact on the quality and feel of the game.
We are seeking people who are able to take on a lead role in UX discipline. Being able to navigate the discipline is an important part of the job. It's important that you enjoy working in a team where everyone supports each other, and also that you get motivated by having the freedom and responsibility to take charge of a task and deliver. You care about quality and you're motivated by the idea of our many fans around the world praising your work after release. You thrive in a creative environment where people around you enjoy their jobs and the games we make.
Responsibilities
Coach team members and support managers in providing feedback for personal development.
Provide input cross-discipline from a UX Design perspective.
Aid Producer in sprint planning and recommend feature/task ownership among the UX Designers on the team.
Balance UX Design decisions in the project leadership team, informing and supporting the team to make good decisions for upcoming features.
Responsible for ensuring the team finds a good balance between quality, end-user value and cost / time required.
Coordinate with designers, programmers, and artists and make changes to both UI and gameplay mechanics if necessary.
Creating and maintaining game project documentation and processes.
Work with the Design Director on departmental initiatives.
Align the team on and execute the Game Director's creative vision.
Required Qualifications
Strong interest to work in a leadership role.
Professional experience in UX Design.
Fluent in English with an excellent command of written American English.
Experience in code-based scripting.
An interest in Strategy games.
We are looking for people who want to actively collaborate with the people around them. It's important that you aren't afraid to raise issues, and that you continuously look for improvement and try to inspire your colleagues. Since we are a fast-paced company, curiosity and an ability to get into things quickly are two important aspects.
Practical information
We would like your application to include any relevant work samples and/or a link to your portfolio if you have one. We are especially interested in writing samples and any other content that you have produced for games or other media.
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Design Director
Location: Stockholm, Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-30
E-post: talent-acquisition@paradoxinteractive.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Development Studio AB
(org.nr 556723-5378)
Stortorget 13 B (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
7361336