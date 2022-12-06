UX Artist
Embark Studios AB / Stockholm
As a UX artist at Embark, your job is to enable amazing user experiences for our gamers, experiences that they will remember and talk about for decades. Here you will work closely together with other talents to create everything from 2D elements, branding material, HUD, to living and inviting scenes with 3D components.
If you like to spend time thinking about how players explore and experience games, and perhaps you also imagine a future where players can be part of creating their own unique experiences, then Embark might be your future home.
Example of responsibilities
• Collaborate with a wide range of talents at Embark to deliver a great user experience
• Create aesthetically delightful visuals that enhances the gameplay experience
• Evaluating different software, techniques, engines and pipelines and help us get better and change how we work in the future
We would love if you have
• A creative and curious mind
• Minimum 3 years of relevant professional art experience
• A strong passion for art, design and games
• Excellent visual skillset and deep artistic understanding and knowledge
• Experience of following directions and deliver to quality from a visual, game play and technical perspective
• Professional English communication skills
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)" Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Terri Kim Bell terri.kim.bell@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
7236923