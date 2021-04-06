User Research Lead - Mathem i Sverige AB - Logistikjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Mathem i Sverige AB

Mathem i Sverige AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06Om MatHemMatHem grundades 2006 och är idag marknadsledare inom e-handel för livsmedel. Vårt mål är att ge våra användare smidiga och engagerande upplevelser, i allt från planering till inköp, som levereras med hög kvalitet direkt hem till dörren. Vi är ca 2000 anställda fördelade på vårt huvudkontor i centrala Stockholm och våra fyra logistikcenter i Stockholm/Bromma, Stockholm/Veddesta, Göteborg och Malmö.Did you know that banana is our most sold grocery? and we deliver over 200 thousand bananas every month! MatHem pioneered and leads online grocery shopping in Sweden. The Swedish grocery market is worth $30B annually and we are going after a large slice of that pie. We are dedicated to creating an outstanding experience for our customers - from planning purchases with your family until the milk is in your fridge. At MatHem you have a rare opportunity to use Tech to put a positive dent in peoples' lives. The smile on people's faces when the groceries are handed over is priceless. We create more time for whatever people love - cooking, family time, exercise, and work.We look for humble people with the ambition to make a large impact on our customers and our company. You will have all opportunities to do so. MatHem is backed by Kinnevik who has a track record of backing companies that successfully transform industries - from media to telco. Our office is and will remain in central Stockholm.What you will doAs MatHem's User Research Lead, you will build and develop our User Research function from scratch both in strategic and operative terms. You will be part of a multidisciplinary product team, working with product managers, designers, data analysts, and engineers to define User research aimed to grow the business, forming hypotheses to solve existing problems as well as identifying missed or underutilized audiences.You will be responsible for building our research discipline, leading both strategic and hands-on end-to-end research initiatives, from concept to production, working collaboratively in an agile lean environment with quick iterative research. You will both form and validate hypotheses as part of the product development life cycle as well as form foundational research.User Research is a high priority for us going forward, and you will have a leading role in scaling the team in 2021.At MatHem, you have the possibility to work with the entire product, making both a big impact on our customers and the way we work. You will report to the Chief Product Officer (CPO).Who are we looking for?We believe that you are a Senior User Researcher with a strong understanding of usability and user experience principles. You have vast experience in identifying research needs and conducting research in an agile environment (including user testing) with quick iterative research. Preferably, you have experience in building a research function and/or leading that team. Further, we believe that you have the ability to synthesize user data and research into usable and actionable artifacts by combining qualitative and quantitative data to create recommendations to help inform the business strategy and product roadmaps.WishlistVast experience from different types of qualitative user research methodologies and tools, based on the different stage of developmentCoaching Jr profilesA good grounding in quantitative methodsAB test experienceStrong written and verbal communication skills (preferably both Swedish and English)The ability to brainstorm, sketch ideas or wireframes is a plusAt MatHem you will also be part of a creative and helpful environment with a lot of heart. When you want a break, there is probably a colleague up for a game of table tennis or a coffee, or you could just fill your inspiration by watching the beautiful view of Skeppsholmen. The managers will believe in you and have a great openness to your thoughts and way of working.So... Do you wanna go bananas with us?Apply hereVaraktighet, arbetstid2021-04-06Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-30MatHem i Sverige AB5674052