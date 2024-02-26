User Experience Researcher - Games
Embark Studios AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2024-02-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
We are looking for a talented and passionate User Experience (UX) Researcher to join us at Embark. In this role you will work on design, execute research, explore the behavior and motivations of our players to gather insights that inform the design and product decisions.
As a User Experience Researcher you will be embedded into game projects and work alongside designers, product managers, and engineers to continuously understand the user experience and to identify and plan impactful user studies to improve the quality of the product. You will be a part of the commercial team where you'll collaborate with researchers, data scientists, business analysts, and other insights stakeholders to tackle cross-functional insights requests to stakeholders on all levels of the organization.
Example of responsibilities
• Conduct user research for Embark products using a combination of qualitative and quantitative methodologies, including playtesting, usability evaluations, survey studies, player interviews, and online experiments (A/B testing).
• Effectively communicate and share research findings to the product and design teams through written reports and verbal presentations.
• Leverage product and domain knowledge to deliver actionable recommendations and user-centric solutions.
• Identify root causes behind player needs and behaviors, in order to deliver actionable, reliable, and relevant recommendations for improving the product.
We would love if you have
• A creative and curious mind with a passion for games and games user experience.
• Analytical skills with the ability to take a variety of primary and secondary source materials such as analytics, survey results, user behavior, eye-tracking data, and best practices to craft actionable and unbiased recommendations.
• Solid comprehension of the benefits and limitations of different research methods, including when and how to apply them during the product development process.
• Knowledgeable about user research in games and user centric development for consumer applications.
• 3+ years of experience with a proven track record, preferably from the gaming industry, including experience integrating user research into product design.
• Master's degree or higher in Cognitive Science, Statistics, Human- Psychology, Computer Science, Computer Interaction, another or related field or equivalent working experience.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)"
LI-ONSITE Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Tamar Tekle-Ghiorghis tamar.tekle-ghiorghis@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
8498232