Used Vehicle Controlling Director

We are looking for a key talent to join our Sales Area and are recruiting for the Used Vehicles Controlling Director.
We are part of a global and diverse operation and are motivated by making our customers win. Volvo Trucks Europe South & West is responsible for sales and marketing activities in 10 countries in total, covering 4 markets, Italy, France, Spain, UK&Ireland and our Private Importer organization, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus? Israel, and Palestine.
Our team works with high drive, building strong partnerships based on trust, both with our markets and HQ functions. We conduct ourselves in a transparent, proactive, and approachable way when we offer support, challenge, or give feedback. We lead by example and celebrate our success.
Our industry is in a rapid and dynamic transformation with the aim to achieve sustainability in our electric offers and in our total portfolio to positively impact our customers' success and for the world we live in.
Mission
We work in a fast-changing business environment with significant impact on the bottom-line result? Not sure I understand this sentence. Our markets are among the biggest Used Trucks businesses in Volvo Trucks with a great team of experienced and skilled colleagues.
Your responsibility will include working closely with our market colleagues to support our business control agenda and strong liaison with our HQ control function to optimize our ways of working and cooperation within the value chain.
The role
We are looking for an enthusiastic and forward looking colleague, who enjoys working in a demanding and fast changing environment. You enjoy working towards tight deadlines during monthly book closing and the estimate process. You are a good business partner to our markets. You communicate openly and effectively at all levels and can adapt to new and changing demands.
The role is part of the Trucks Sales & Marketing network and you will participate in the monthly meetings. The role also interacts with the Regional Value Chain (RVC) organization on operational issues as well as development topics.
The position holder is a member of the Business Control function and will report to the VP Business Control - Europe South & West.
Key responsibilities
Tight grip of the Used Vehicle performance both in actuals as well as estimates
Build sound relations with markets to understand and enhance performance
Used Vehicle Inventory financial management
Provide accurate and story building performance analysis
Owner of Residual Value Committee, coordinate agendas and act as secretary
Give input to the target setting process and coach the business to reach their targets
Manage the overall closing process for the sales area
Represent our sales area in relevant forums within Volvo Trucks
Participate in ad hoc projects within Volvo Trucks such as BI tools development, IT system improvements, E2E business development
Qualifications and critical competencies for the position:
Master or bachelor 's degree in Finance Administration and/or Business Administration or similar
Ability to improve existing standards, even if meeting resistance
A strong focus on continuous improvement
Strong analytical ability
Be a natural collaborator with strong networking skills
Ability to work cross functional with people on all levels
Excellent communicator with ability to work across a broad section of stakeholders
Ability to work successfully in a global organization and intercultural context
Location of role: Gothenburg
Want to know more? Please contact us.
Jurong Li: VP Business Control, Sales Area Europe South & West
Telefonnummer: +46 73 902 3581
Johannes Pastoor: VP HR, Sales Area Europe South & West
Telefonnummer: +46 73 902 1404
