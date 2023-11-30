Used Car Operations Manager
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The Used Car Operations Manager is responsible for driving the used car operations agenda within the global regions and its markets. You will secure operational implementation of the used cars policy and support the Used Car Managers from the markets in the daily operation. You will be a key member of the global used car team and have continuous interaction with other business functions. You will join a highly interesting area with a large business scope - and area that secures profitable and efficient sales channel development and drives modern Volvo premium customer experience with our retailer partners
Main Responsibilities
Market rollout and implementation
• Secure implementation of used car policy to the regions and its markets
• Drive the rollout and usage of used car management tools (such as used car locator and autobiz analytics dashboard)
Business Planning and operation improvement
• Provide substantial support to regions and their national sales companies (NSCs) in enhancing their used car business processes, driving profitability, and elevating professionalism across all operational areas.
• Work together with markets in establishing a market specific Used Car Business and Development Plan, targeting improvement in key business areas.
• Lead markets in creating a long-term plan towards our 2028 used car ambition (achieving a 1:1 ratio of New Car to Used Car sales)
• Support markets in creating and improving the value chain offer for used cars.
• Manage the development of absorption capacity in the regions.
Reporting and analysis
• Create a reporting structure for business performance.
• Set up a monthly reporting routine to the global used car team and contribute to the monthly used car management calls.
• Drive and guide markets using data and analytic tools to monitor and analyze the performance.
Performance Driving
• Elevate market performance via regular market calls and business reviews according to the KPIs outlined in the used car policy.
• Develop a follow up and action plan scheme for low-performing markets. Organize market deep dives for risk markets
• Improve retailer quality and performance through working closely with the market used car managers and the local retailer coaching team.
Competence and best practice
• Assist to provide essential trainings to used car managers to enhance their competence and skill.
• Foster a strong working network with the used car managers and actively share best practises across the regions and markets.
Competence Profile
• Education: Bachelor of Science in Business Economics, Marketing or any other related field
• Fluent in English, written and oral
• Used car business management experience; OEM, NSC (national sales company)
• Experience and/or interest in online business is considered a plus
• Excellent knowledge of used car business KPIs and key metrics for OEM, NSC and retailer
• Experience in working with the Value Chain method
• Excellent communications skills and a team player.
• Ability to manage and lead multi-cultural and cross-national teams Ersättning
