Urgent Need--Logistics Associate in Lulea Sweden
2024-11-22
*Please submit resumes in English*
Milestone Technologies is currently hiring for a Logistics Specialist to work on onsite in Lulea, Sweden.
Milestone Logistics Specialists are responsible for safely moving all of the parts into, out of, and around the client Data Centers using a variety of technology and equipment.
How You Will Make an Impact:
Work on a team of logistics specialists who work together and independently as required
Maintain strict inventory control and conduct accurate system transactions
Ensure accurate and timely shipments and receipts
Transport inventory by hand, material handling equipment (i.e. forklifts or pallet jacks), and box truck (No commercial driver's license required) by all safety procedures and protocol
Complete other duties that may be assigned as required with consideration for quality, safety, and efficiency
Commit to excellence in your contribution to overall Service Delivery
Align with our Milestone Core Values
What You Will Need to Succeed:
HS Diploma or GED
1+ years of operations experience
1+ years of material handling in a warehouse, manufacturing, or distribution center environment
Current valid driver's license and ability to pass a Motor Vehicle Record Check
A current Department of Transportation (DOT) Medical Examiner's
Ability to work with instruction as part of a larger team
Initiative to complete tasks as assigned independently of the team
Agility to manage changing workload priorities as directed
Ensure a positive, respectful, and professional attitude in everything you do
Competency in understanding and performing workplace safety basics Good written and verbal communication skills
Excellent Customer Service skills
Demonstrate a willingness to be challenged and learn new skills
Inventory control skills, manage priorities and workflow Computer, iPad, and iPhone literate
Proficient in Windows, Apple (Mac and iPad) and peripheral devices
Certificate Operational experience of 16' and 26' box truck driving Forklift or electric pallet jack experience
Physical Demands
May require up to 25% travel
May require extended periods on your feet
May require miles of walking per day throughout the Warehouse and/or Data Center
May require driving a personal vehicle between Warehouse and/or Data Center buildings; excluding the transport of inventory and/or materials
• Please submit resumes in English*
