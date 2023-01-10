Up to two doctoral studentships in The Theory of Practical Knowledge
2023-01-10
Södertörns högskola (Södertörn University) in south Stockholm is a dynamic institute of higher education with a unique profile and high academic standard. A large proportion of the university staff holds doctorates and there is a strong link between undergraduate education and research. Södertörn University has around 13 000 students and 840 employees. Undergraduate and postgraduate education and research are conducted in the Humanities, Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Technology and Education. Our site is in Flemingsberg. Södertörn University is an equal opportunities employer.
in The Theory of Practical Knowledge concerns epistemological, ethical and existential aspects of working life, and themes such as sociality, embodiment and language in various professions. Our fields of interest are healthcare, education, police work, artistic professions and other professions where interpersonal issues are vital. The Theory of Practical Knowledge is a multidisciplinary field, bringing together theories and methods from humanistic traditions, including philosophy, the history of ideas, aesthetics, pedagogy and ethnology. A vital aspect of our research is reflection upon one's own and others' practical experience. For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
Doctoral education at The Centre for Studies in Practical Knowledge is part of the research area of Critical and Cultural Theory, which is an interdisciplinary research environment with seven subjects in the humanities. Research focuses on critically motivated studies of cultural artefacts and human practices. For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
The planned research for this studentship must be relevant to the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe, since the position is affiliated with the Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), www.sh.se/beegs,
which is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies, and part of the Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) www.sh.se/cbees,
at Södertörn University.
Entry requirements
Specific entry requirements
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Culture and Education at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Date of employment: 1 September 2023
General Syllabus for third-cycle programmes in The Theory of Practical Knowledge: English version or Swedish version.
Information about admission regulations including selection criteria, and third-cycle education at Södertörn University: English version or Swedish version
Application procedure
For more details, see this website under FAQ. Please use Södertörn University 's web-based recruitment system "ReachMee". Click on the link "ansök" (apply) at the bottom of the announcement.
Your application may be written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish and must include:
• an application letter
• curriculum vitae
• degree certificate and certificates that demonstrate eligibility to apply for the position (if not written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish, you must enclose translated versions)
• Bachelor's essay and Master's dissertation in the field in accordance with the entry requirements (if not written in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or English, you must enclose a summary of 5-6 pages, approx. 14,000 characters, to the copy of the dissertation)
• a research plan (project plan) of between 1000 and 1500 words. The project's relevance to The Theory of Practical Knowledge, Critical and Cultural Theory and studies of the Baltic Sea Region or Eastern Europe must be clear
• two references, with contact details, and a short note on their relationship to the applicant (for example supervisor).
If available, a maximum of three publications may also be attached.
Incomplete applications will not be processed.
Application deadline: 13 February 2023 at 23:59
Further information
Carl Cederberg, Director of Studies, (third cycle), The Theory of Practical Knowledge, carl.cederberg@sh.se
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
Martina Sundström, Human Resources Officer, School of Culture and Education, martina.sundstrom@sh.se
