Up to two doctoral studentships in Art History
Södertörns högskola / Högskolejobb / Huddinge Visa alla högskolejobb i Huddinge
2023-01-10
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Södertörns högskola i Huddinge
, Stockholm
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research and collaboration with the surrounding community for sustainable societal development. Education and research are conducted in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also provides police and teacher education programmes with intercultural profiles. A significant amount of our research is multidisciplinary and specialises in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. At Södertörn University we combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
Art History constitutes a dynamic hub for the study of art history and visual culture. Our research is committed to a wide range of critical inquires and interdisciplinary research, bridging geographical and historical boundaries, chronologies and artistic materials. We have a broad outreach, nationally and internationally, academically and societally, and enjoy longstanding collaborations with the cultural sector.
For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
Doctoral education at the Department of Art History is part of the research area of Critical and Cultural Theory, which is an interdisciplinary research environment with seven subjects in the humanities. Research focuses on critically motivated studies of cultural artefacts and human practices.
For more information, please click here. For a Swedish version click here.
The planned research for this studentship must be relevant to the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe, since the position is affiliated with the Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), www.sh.se/beegs,
which is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies, and part of the Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) www.sh.se/cbees,
at Södertörn University.
Entry requirements
The general entry requirements are:
1. a second-cycle qualification,
2. fulfilled requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or
3. substantially equivalent knowledge acquired in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
The Faculty Board may permit an exemption from the general entry requirements for an individual applicant, if there are special grounds. (Ordinance 2010:1064)
Specific entry requirements
The specific entry requirements are met by someone who has knowledge equivalent to at least 90 credits in Art History or a closely related subject in the humanities, including a degree project worth at least 15 credits at second-cycle level. The ability to assimilate academic material in English and a command of the language necessary for work on the thesis are prerequisites for admission to the degree programme.
Admission and employment
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Culture and Education at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Date of employment: 1 September 2023
Application procedure
For more details, see this website under FAQ. Please use Södertörn University 's web-based recruitment system "ReachMee". Click on the link "ansök" (apply) at the bottom of the announcement.
Your application may be written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish and must include:
• an application letter
• curriculum vitae
• degree certificate and certificates that demonstrate eligibility to apply for the position (if not written in English or Swedish/Norwegian/Danish, you must enclose translated versions)
• Bachelor's essay and Master's dissertation in the field in accordance with the entry requirements (if not written in Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or English, you must enclose a summary of 5-6 pages, approx. 14,000 characters, to the copy of the dissertation)
• a research plan (project plan) of between 1000 and 1500 words. The project's relevance to Art History, Critical and Cultural Theory and studies of the Baltic Sea Region or Eastern Europe must be clear
• two references, with contact details, and a short note on their relationship to the applicant (for example supervisor).
If available, a maximum of three publications may also be attached.
Incomplete applications will not be processed.
Application deadline: 13 February 2023 at 23:59
Please visit our website for the full advertisement and to apply for the position https://www.sh.se/english/sodertorn-university/meet-sodertorn-university/this-is-sodertorn-university/vacant-positions
Welcome with your application!
On our website, sh.se/vacantpositions, there is an application template that the applicant needs to follow. Publications referred to must be attached to the application.
An application that is not complete or arrives at Södertörn University after the closing date may be rejected.
The current employment is valid on condition that the employment decision becomes valid.
Södertörn University may apply CV review.
Union representatives:
SACO: info.saco@sh.se
ST: st@sh.se
SEKO: Henry Wölling tel: +46 8 524 840 80, henry.wolling@ki.se
Södertörn University has made strategic advertisement choices for this recruitment. Therefore, we decline all contact with advertisers and other salespersons of advertisement. Ersättning
Enligt lokalt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Södertörns Högskola
(org.nr 202100-4896), http://www.sh.se/ Jobbnummer
7325027