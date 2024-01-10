Up to three doctoral studentships in Environmental Science
Södertörns högskola / Högskolejobb / Huddinge Visa alla högskolejobb i Huddinge
2024-01-10
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Södertörns högskola i Huddinge
, Stockholm
, Haninge
eller i hela Sverige
Södertörn University is a higher education institution in Stockholm that conducts education, research and collaboration with the surrounding community for sustainable societal development. Education and research are conducted in the humanities, social sciences, technology and natural sciences. The university also provides police and teacher education programmes with intercultural profiles. A significant amount of our research is multidisciplinary and specialises in the Baltic Sea region and Eastern Europe. At Södertörn University we combine subjects, perspectives, people and experiences, searching for surprising syntheses, challenges and development.
Research in Environmental Science at Södertörn University focuses on two integrated themes: (1) Sustainability Challenges and Pathways and (2) Environment. These themes, as well as research in Environmental Science at Södertörn University, are described in more detail here.
Environmental Science is within the research education area Environmental Studies at Södertörn University, for more information please click here.
DESCRIPTION
These doctoral studentships are within the Environment research theme, where research topics include climate and environmental change, ecosystem functioning, ecological processes, and human impacts. The overarching objective is to understand human-nature interactions in a changing environment. We are particularly interested in research into blue carbon and microbial carbon transformation, palaeoecology, landscape and seascape analysis of global environmental change, aquatic ecotoxicology, forest and urban ecology, tick-borne disease distributions and spatial health analysis. The positions are affiliated with the Baltic and Eastern European Graduate School (BEEGS) which is financed by the Foundation for Baltic and East European Studies, and is part of the Centre for Baltic and East European Studies (CBEES) at Södertörn University. The planned research must make a concrete contribution to knowledge about the Baltic Sea region or Eastern Europe (as specified here), as well as for the Environment research theme. It is important to note that research exclusively focusing on Swedish issues and cases is unlikely to align with BEEGS' relevance criteria.
For complete information see the link below:https://www.sh.se/ledigajobb?rmpage=job&rmjob=p7438
The application deadline is 13 February 2024 at 23:59.
FURTHER INFORMATION
Elinor Andrén, Director of Doctoral Studies in Environmental Science, elinor.andren@sh.se
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
Marie Granroth, Human Resources Officer, School of Natural Sciences, Technology and Environmental Studies, marie.granroth@sh.se
Welcome with your application!
Publications referred to must be attached to the application.
An application that is not complete or arrives at Södertörn University after the closing date may be rejected.
The current employment is valid on condition that the employment decision becomes valid.
Union representatives:
SACO: info.saco@sh.se
ST: st@sh.se
SEKO: Henry Wölling tel: +46 8 524 840 80, henry.wolling@ki.se
Södertörn University has made strategic advertisement choices for this recruitment. Therefore, we decline all contact with advertisers and other salespersons of advertisement. Ersättning
Doktorandstege Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Södertörns Högskola
(org.nr 202100-4896), http://www.sh.se/ Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Södertörns högskola
Senaste upphandlingen: Profilprodukter Jobbnummer
8380030