Unreal Engine C++ developer for Metaverse
2023-01-31
Unreal Engine C++ developer for Metaverse related development
Our client in Lund, is currently recruiting UE Developer with strong expertise in computer graphics development, a primary focus on UE4 C++ based development.
You will be working in a close-knit multi-disciplinary team consisting of 3D artists, game programmers and engineers creating immersive virtual experiences where you bring in the physical aspects via the latest sensing technologies into the digital experiences. This could also be referred to as Metaverse related experiences, like the Virtual Fan engagement.
In the role as Creative UE4 Developer you will be responsible for imagining new concepts and experimenting with virtual experiences, creating prototypes within Unreal Engine and evaluating them. The role will allow for creative independence, giving you the freedom to realize your own ideas and find your own approach to solving problems. Since the role requires physical testing, you should be comfortable working with hardware and performing tasks such as swapping out PC components, recalibrating sensors and rerouting cables.
The team, you would be a part of, have broad experiences developing for virtual and digital experiences as well as interactive experiences for a wide range of environments such as 360-degree projection rooms, large-scale LED and projection walls as well as AR and VR headsets. These experiences can be seen in public spaces such as airports, stores etc. and is frequently used to promote some of the most well-known IPs in theaters as well as during red-carpet events.
Required qualifications:
Ability to take lead in a team of experienced developers and artists.
Extensive knowledge of Unreal Engine, C++ and blueprints.
Ability to create and develop effects that wow our customers
Good understanding of interaction design and user experience
A good understanding of real time graphics, performance and optimizing content.
Adaptable to a fast and frequently changing work environment.
Creative mind - Brings exciting ideas and new ways to wow people.
Always striving for perfection - Loves to "turn every stone".
An eye for both details and able to see the full picture.
Likes problem solving and has an ability to think creatively and resolve technical challenges.
Excellent communication skills (English), on both a technical and creative basis.
Preferred qualifications:
Previous experience of developing games or apps within Unreal Engine
3+ years of graphics-oriented development.
Experience with various 3D software such as Maya, Blender or similar.
Experience working with Adobe Suite such as Photoshop, After Effects etc
Experience in VR/AR development is a benefit in this role but not a requirement.
Artistically as well as technically inclined.
Ability to travel at least 2 weeks per year.
Comfortable with computer equipment, e.g. swapping graphics card and connecting sensors and equipment to the computers.
Assignment period:
01 Nov 2022 to 31 Mar 2023
Extension possible.
