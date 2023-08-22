Unreal Developer
2023-08-22
Job description
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team in a new automotive assignment.
Are you an experienced Unreal Engine developer who enjoy working in a dynamic environment close to design? Do you want to develop functions and methods within Unreal Engine together with a team to ensure a full interactive experience on the next generation of Automotive HMI systems? Then this assignment might be for you.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Last date to apply is 2023-09-15. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position may be filled before the application deadline, so apply as soon as possible.
Responsibilities
You will work together with our automotive team and develop cutting-edge real-time HMI experiences and concepts;
Create HMI design for infotainment, driver information, telematics and other car functions with both digital and physical user interfaces, to support and enhance the driving experience;
You will mainly be focusing on developing functions and methods within Unreal Engine together with the team to ensure a full interactive experience on next gen HMI concept;
Work closely with the UI/UX designers to reach the vision for the future HMI experience;
You'll have extensive knowledge across UE application development; strengths in technical art and UI development also welcome. Knowledge of back-end development is preferred as the assignment leads also to design and development of a system to handle I/O and communication between different applications and HW structures.
Qualifications
3+ years software development within Unreal Engine (Blueprinting and modern C / C++);
Ability to develop across UE experience including frameworks, UX and UI, interactions, integrations, etc.;
Optimization practices for low-end platforms;
Version Control knowledge (e.g. Git, Perforce);
Visual Studio / Visual Code;
Along with your good communication skills, you should prove your fluency in English, both spoken and written;
Adequate Master or bachelor's degree.
Nice-to-haves:
C++;
Android, iOS App development;
Shader development within Unreal Engine;
Technical understanding of JSON, Qt 5/6;
Familiar with Unreal Engine production tools, toolchain, and pipeline.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus! Ersättning
