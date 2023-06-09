Unity VR Engineer (Mid Level, Senior Level)
We are looking for a Unity VR Engineer to join our team in Stockholm, Sweden. At Gleechi, we have grown using VR and interaction technology ("VirtualGrasp") coming from robotics research to create immersive experiences that will enable the next generation of learning. Today, VirtualGrasp has become a fundamental part of our vision and platform to create truly "hands-on" industry training experiences for vocational education and companies across several industries which have like us recognized that VR training is the next great leap in education.
As a part of our team and in your role as a VR Engineer, you will work with real-world projects for our clients. Your tasks will revolve around VR scene creation, enabling interactions for different objects, implementation of VR-related functionalities like user interfaces, different types of locomotion (teleporting, etc.), event-based interactions, and more.
You will also be part of continuously improving and extending upon our in-house toolbox that allow us to create trainings better, faster and more scalable. Besides this, you will also have to work with maintaining, optimizing, and fixing already existing applications and tools in close communication with our clients.
For applicants with higher level and expertise, we provide the opportunity to take a leading role in assuring that software engineering best practices, tools, and strategies are implemented in the team and that we deliver great products that are great to work with for our clients, but also for ourselves.
Join our talented team of VR enthusiasts, programmers, artists, and interaction designers, to implement and optimize VR training programmes and VR-related components and functionalities - and thereby shape the future of industry training!
What We Love:
Dare to take ownership. Take on challenges with a solution-oriented mindset.
Collaborative and kind. Not hesitant to ask questions, eager to help solve problems together with your colleagues, a willingness to share ideas, and the power to give and take feedback on a professional level.
Keen to work in a startup environment. Accepting to fail sometimes and learning faster together.
Enjoying to be part of a small community in your work life. We have a strong preference towards candidates who will become more than avatars on the screen ;)
What You Get:
Awesome team of currently around 15 VR enthusiasts
Highly favorable stock options program (QESO).
Hybrid working days (2 fixed office days a week) together with flexible working hours.
Themed monthly hacking days and learning days.
Free coffee, tea, fruit, and snacks.
Office hotel offers a central and amazing location and lounge (7A Posthuset), including weekly yoga, massage, and free breakfasts.
Yearly Wellness allowance (3.000 SEK per year).
Half-day work before Swedish official holidays.
Skills & Requirements
What we are looking for
2+ years of experience as a C# and Unity Developer.
Solid in work with Git as version control system and working with branches, pull requests, and code reviews.
Ability to follow project planning processes with JIRA.
Fluent English.
Good communication skills.
Team player, respect for diversity, and thriving from social interactions.
Nice-to-have (especially for Senior Level):
Degree in Computer Science.
Production experience with developing for VR platforms (Oculus, Pico, etc).
Experience in run-time optimization.
Experiences in Unreal, C++, Blueprints.
An eye for design, UI, UX, or gamification.
A touch for software engineering best practices and tools (such as automation and unit testing).
Swedish is a plus, especially if you like to be more involved on the client side. Så ansöker du
