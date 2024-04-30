Growth/Marketing Lead (Hospitality) to Proposales
At Proposales, we're on a mission to shape the future of business proposals, replacing static documents by defining a new online standard fully powered by web technology (literally, a piece of internet infrastructure). We're very excited to add a skilled and passionate Growth/Marketing Lead to drive our community marketing within our hospitality vertical. This position is located at our headquarters in Stockholm.
A bit about the role
Let's start with where we're at. We're a SaaS startup (soon a scaleup) with solid funding and customers in 25+ countries and planning to grow a lot more. We're currently well established as the #1 proposal tool for hotels in the Nordics and a strong footprint in Europe, but at the same time we've only just begun. We have a lot more to cover in the hotel industry and we're also on our way to add more business verticals.
As Growth/Marketing Lead, you're the main executor for our marketing operations for our largest vertical, Hospitality (hotel industry). The role includes leading the day-to-day marketing initiatives when it comes to existing leads (high-quality outbound) and focuses more on quality-based than quantity-based activities.
As Growth/Marketing Lead, you will: Be responsible for driving prospects to the sales team by qualifying buyer intent, delivering qualified leads and automating the process of lead generation and qualification through any channel (website, online & offline campaigns, events, partners).
Create and implement digital marketing strategy across Content-, Paid social-, Paid search-, SEO-, and native channels.
Create and implement processes and strategies for lead generation, inbound/outbound marketing as well as automation including lead stage criteria, lead scoring and funnel management.
Creating marketing collateral such as customer success stories, social media content, sales presentations and other supporting material.
Manage and maintain social media accounts (LinkedIn predominantly) to drive engagement with current and new customers, grow followers and brand awareness.
Manage our Marketing P&L, allocate budgets and reach set targets.
Analyse, optimise and modify ad spend and ongoing projects to achieve goals.
Take ownership and ensure we follow the go-to-market plan.
Support the field sales team with event marketing activities.
Define key success metrics together with COO and CEO.
About you
You enjoy working both strategically and hands-on and get motivated by exciting challenges and exploring new creative ways of raising brand awareness and creating leads. Lastly, you are a good fit with our scaleup journey as you are a self-starter who likes taking overall ownership and has a strong ability to get things done. If you have been an early hire at a fast-growing SaaS start-up before, you will love working at Proposales!
Excellent knowledge of HubSpot, marketing automation and personalised communication.
We use GA & Looker studio, so good if you know your way around them.
Experience from working with modern graphical tools such as Canva, Sketch, Figma etc.
You probably need 5+ years of professional experience in a sales oriented marketing position
Proven experience from planning and executing successful multi-channel campaigns, with reference to inbound, lead generation, paid social media, search ads, and email marketing.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English
Self-starter with a hands-on approach, building up demand generation & lead generation from scratch
