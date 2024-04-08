Unit Manager Power Consulting Sweden
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2024-04-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Landskrona
, Malmö
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our society as homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
As a Unit Manager in Power Consulting, you will be responsible for the development of advisory projects for major electricity sector agents, including distribution, transmission, retailer, generators in helping them deal with regulatory, economic and electricity challenges. As well as assisting in the building and retention of long-lasting relationships with internal and external customers to support profitable growth and ongoing satisfaction.
You will be a part of a team that has a passion for continuous improvements and quality assurance. We have fun at work and what we do is important with a direct impact on our customers, co-workers, and company's success!
Key areas of responsibility:
Identifying opportunities for new and repeating consulting business, building an internal and external network for the exchange of information.
Creating added value for customers and the organization, ensuring the successful outcome of transactions, contracts and proposals, using a series of sales techniques, and negotiating tactics for the leading of sales activities.
Proposing research & development projects including the scope of the budget, supporting the project management strategy including productization, modularization and following up on new products/solutions, including ongoing support with contract management activities.
Conducting risk and opportunities for the various assessments, ensuring delivery of the assignment as per agreed contract.
Leading the creation of new process and tool enhancement following the study of advanced techniques, with a lead to coach and develop sub-ordinate colleagues.
Managing experienced professionals who exercise latitude and independence in assignments.
Policy and strategy implementation for short-term results (1 year or less).
Taking care of problems that are difficult to moderately complex.
Influencing others outside of own job area regarding policies, practices, and procedures
Your background:
We are looking for a driven, dedicated and service-minded person who can work both independently and as well in a team
You have good communication, negotiation and presentation skills, and are open to global collaboration
You hold a university degree within a relevant technical area along with competence in Engineering & Consulting Firms.
Significant Experience in Energy/Utility Sector
Proven experience in managing P&L
More about us
We are on a rapid growth journey and we are eager to learn more about you and what you can contribute. A team with a great team spirit, cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
You are welcome to apply by 29th of April. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Hiring Manager, Daniel Perez, daniel.galvan@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, and Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Helena Stefansdottir, +46 107-38 53 98, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 38,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Jobbnummer
8594416