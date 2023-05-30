Unit Manager for Cyber Security Culture & Competence
2023-05-30
Company Description
H&M Group is transforming the way it addresses the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a unit that will focus on improving the governance of technology and cyber security related risks as well as ensuring our technology teams operate and provide solutions that comply with the relevant technology and cyber security regulations. This role reports to the Chief Technology Risk Information Officer.
This is a unique global opportunity to lead one of the most mature security awareness, behavior and culture programs in Europe, and the team that has successfully brought together behavioral psychology and cyber security awareness. You will continue to grow and develop a talented and diverse team of psychologists, communicators, data engineers and cyber security experts who together explore and analyze the security behaviors of our colleagues and create meaningful interventions to empower them, to protect themselves and our company.
Job Description
In this role, you will be responsible for:
Contributing to the Cyber Security Tech Centre strategy and ensuring their your team is aligned with the strategy.
Professional development of staff to ensure they have relevant skills and qualifications.
Managing the day-today activities of your team and ensuring the team is meeting its operational and performance objectives.
Team level budgeting, planning, roadmaps.
Defining and driving the cyber security culture and competence strategy and program.
Measuring security behaviors and culture in the organization with a scientific and evidence-based approach
Designing impactful targeted or company-wide interventions (trainings, communication campaigns, new solutions, processes improvement etc.)
Creating, maintaining, and collaborating with networks of senior stakeholders throughout the global organization
Defining and implementing the Cyber Security Tech Centre communications strategy..
Supporting the organization during a crisis.
Supporting the organization in making security accessible, understandable, and easy.
Acting as an ambassador for Cyber Security and promoting safe and secure practices.
Formal staff responsibility, including salary review, performance dialogues and support in individual development plans and competence needs.
About You
You must have a strong awareness of Cyber Security and had 8+ years of experience related to changing people's behaviors or implementing professional development programs.
Strong experience in creating and delivering security culture change, awareness, communication, or training programs.
Strong communication experience with demonstrated ability to influence people, even at senior levels.
Strong program management skills with demonstrated ability to lead multiple projects in parallel in complex environments.
Exceptional leadership skills, with the ability to develop and grow your colleagues in complex environments.
Qualifications
Skill Requirements: - (level)
We use the Chartered Institute of Information Security Roles framework ( www.ciisec.org
). You can find out more about the skills and levels on their website.
Management, leadership & influence (5)
Business skills
Behavioral change (5)
Communication & knowledge sharing (5)
Professional development (5)
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits and a flexible work life, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future. H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to create an inclusive & diverse workplace with a culture that is dynamic and innovative.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like. We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills. We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 12th of june,2023. We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Prianka Raina at prianka.raina@hm.com
