Unit Lead Engineer/Manager - Data Product and Strategy
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-11-06
Company Description
H&M Group is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M Group.
Job Description
Develop and lead a holistic strategy and product vision in support of the mission of the Data Office for the H&M enterprise. This includes definition for the value stream measurement to the repeatable product definition to the assurance of the product quality and delivery.
Drive and lead the design a multi-year data and product strategy to create new data products and drive measurable competitive advantage for H&M. Determine the investments necessary in terms of people and technology to achieve these objectives
Explore data engineering, data science and AI developments and translate these to the data strategy to keep H&M on the cutting edge of data optimization
Effective stakeholder management, balancing the prioritization of top-down strategic initiatives with bottom-up technology requirements
Orchestrate all data efforts within IT and the business and align the business to the IT agenda aligned with new capabilities and methods
Promote identification of new internal and external data assets; approve selection and integration
Explore the ecosystem, both internal and external, to introduce fresh data insights into both IT and the business. Implement tailored use cases and take the lead in disseminating research findings throughout H&M
Drive and articulate the broader need of data engineering and data science and aligned re-usable and scalable tooling for implementations; deploy world-class data and AI capabilities
Collaborate with Tech stakeholders and business units to harmonize the data agenda and drive data program standardization, data adoption and effective data implementations
Champion data and AI opportunities to the business leadership team, fostering collaboration to shape H&M's data narrative
Collaborate with business leaders to craft a unified data portfolio and projects that align with the broader IT and H&M strategic roadmaps. Transition from reactive, static reports to a federated data model and promote self-service data consumption
Overseeing an area responsible for PMO management with proven achievements in IT Business Partnership and Relationship Management, Value Realization
Recognizes opportunities to foster relationships that support others in achieving their goals and proactively connects with both existing contacts and new individuals
Proven track record of driving change in processes and organizations, while maintaining working relationships with key business customers
Broad technology skills in data, AI/ML and ability to translate knowledge into solutions which transform the customer's experience
Experience of designing, and evaluating organizational transformations and delivering large scale change that adds value from data and information
Guide Product teams on buy vs build concept, act as a strategic partner to our business stakeholders
Experience implementing cloud economics, value demonstration, and measurement within cloud economics
Qualifications
A Master's or Bachelor's Degree in computer science, mathematics, or engineering is required
10+ years of data and analytics leadership experience
Open to candidates from any industry, with a preference for those having prior experience in retail, brands, or e-commerce
Technical experience across a variety of analytics functions and capacities
Experience designing and leading or rolling out product oriented methodology across teams
Experience working in globally matrixed organizations. A demonstrated ability to unify and lead teams within a matrixed organization.
Experience managing a large portfolio of data products, analytical/AI products and data platforms
Proven experience of providing strategic and technical leadership to large complex organizations
Experience in leading large teams at scale in complex organizations
Established partnerships with top academic institutions or industry/domain leaders
Referenceable leadership, management, or key influencer experiences required
Previous experience managing large programs and budgets preferred
An individual who embodies and exemplifies the core values of H&M in both their actions and communication
Experienced within Agile methods and leading Scrum teams
Leadership Behaviors:
As a role model for our values and putting them into action, you are expected to demonstrate excellent cognitive, social and emotional skills and know how to nurture them in others by having the ability to...
• commit to directional decisions, take ownership of the whole and collaborate across boundaries
• create trust and dare to lead
• communicate in a timely and clear way
• strive for speed, reduce complexity and focus on the outcome
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 75-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits and a flexible work life, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future. Så ansöker du
