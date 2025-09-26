unior Production Controller
Incluso AB / Företagsekonomjobb / Lund Visa alla företagsekonomjobb i Lund
2025-09-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Junior Production Controller for a global company in Lund. Start is beginning of November, 6 months contract to begin with.
Your main responsibilities:
Factory Performance:
Report and analyse Production KPIs (incl. expenses, factory result and hourly rate), for actual and budget and recommend improvement actions.
Product Costing:
Calculate actual product costing & performs variance analysis recommending improvement actions.
Systems & Tools:
Be an expert for SAP, Excel and good user of BI tool.
Controlling activities:
Lead and manage the production control activities (monthly closing, expense control, timely provisions etc.);
Ensure monthly stock check activities;
Analyse and drive investment spending plan for actual, forecast, budget periods;
Create investment business cases and follow up actual costs/results vs. business case;
Ensure compliance to corporate governance policies and procedures and drive internal control monitoring;
Ensure compliance to local legal and tax requirements.
Soft Skills:
Enjoys working alone and independently
Easy to find routes and contact others if you have questions
Great communication in both English and Swedish
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is beginning of November, 6 months limited contract to begin with. This position is 100% onsite in Lund.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
223 55 LUND Jobbnummer
9529512