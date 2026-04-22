Undersköterska/Medical Operator till Neko Health
Neko Health AB / Undersköterskejobb / Stockholm Visa alla undersköterskejobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Neko Health AB i Stockholm
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Role Purpose
Be part of the medical technology revolution - Neko Health is expanding and looking for talented assistant nurses to join our team. Are you ready for an exciting career where you can make a real difference? This is your chance to become part of our dynamic team and help shape the exciting journey ahead!
In this role you will be at the center of our mission. Based at one of our futuristic Neko Health clinics in Central Stockholm, your main tasks will be to carry out examinations, collect clinical research data, take blood samples, analyse blood samples, and handle administrative documentation. You will be a key person in ensuring the smooth operation and high quality of our activities. You will work closely in teams with other skilled medical operators and experienced professionals, but you will also have the opportunity to take initiative and work independently.
We are currently only looking for part-time candidates who can work evenings and Saturdays.
Minimum Qualifications
Relevant healthcare education: For example, our team includes assistant nurses, nursing students and medical students.
Clinical skills: Confident in performing ECGs and blood sampling. Minimum of one year of clinical experience.
Excellent customer service skills: Warm, friendly, and professional approach. You are solution-oriented, flexible, and committed to delivering high-quality patient care.
Start-up mindset: Comfortable working in a fast-paced, evolving environment. Adaptable to change and digitally proficient with good technical skills.
Strong communication skills: Clear, structured, and pedagogical in your communication.
Language skills: Fluent in Swedish and highly proficient in English.
We offer a dynamic work environment with a high degree of autonomy that fosters growth and development. If you are passionate about building a better healthcare system for everyone and you thrive in a fast-paced environment, we would love to hear from you.
Interviews are ongoing, so don't hesitate to send in your application today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Neko Health AB
(org.nr 559170-5396)
Sibyllegatan 35 (visa karta
)
114 42 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Neko Health Östermalmstorg Jobbnummer
9870713