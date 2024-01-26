UI/UX Designer
Klaravik AB / Grafiska jobb / Lund Visa alla grafiska jobb i Lund
2024-01-26
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klaravik AB i Lund
, Trelleborg
, Älmhult
, Växjö
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a creative but systematic UI/UX designer with a visionary mindset and a love for collaboration? If you are eager to use your design skills to make digital auctioning the first, best and most trusted option to buy and sell used business goods, we are the company for you.
About the Company
Klaravik SE is a prominent auction brand known for its robust online platform that facilitates the sale of a wide range of items, including machinery, vehicles, equipment, and various industrial tools. Established in Sweden, Klaravik has carved out a reputation for being a reliable and efficient marketplace for both buyers and sellers.
Klaravik is a part of TBAuctions, a group that encompasses several auction brands under its umbrella, Klaravik benefits from an expansive network and a broad customer base. This integration enhances its capabilities to reach a wider audience, ensuring a constant flow of items and bids, thereby maintaining a dynamic and vibrant auction environment.
About the Role
As an experienced UI/UX designer, you will turn insights into beautiful designs and user flows, always looking at the big picture, while also paying attention to the details. You'll join a design team of curious and ambitious Designers who love to bounce ideas off one another and are all dedicated to creating solutions that meet both business goals and user needs.
Each designer is also a member of a cross-functional team that includes developers, testers, and product owners. In that team you take ownership of the design process, covering research, prototyping, and final designs. We strongly believe in the power of collaboration, and therefore engage in design feedback sessions several times a week to enhance our collaborative methods and knowledge sharing.
The company operates at a high pace, and new things are happening all the time! Hence, it's important that you are driven and can adapt to changing conditions but are also ready to argue your case. We want to build a team that works well together, so personal chemistry and the desire to develop something really great is highly valued.
Your role will involve:
• Challenge existing solutions to develop the Auction platform of the future
• The challenge of a multi-brand platform
• Cross-functional collaboration, especially with engineers, designers, testers and product owners
About You
You have several years of experience in similar work and, of course, a strong belief in the importance of design for the final product. Taking responsibility comes naturally to you, and you know how to balance professional work behavior with having fun at the office.
To thrive in this role you should be skilled in Figma, and if you have previous experience from eCommerce or digital auctioning it will be a plus.
• You have expertise in creating strong, cohesive designs using Design Systems.
• You get excited about understanding and making engaging user flows.
• You enjoy continuous improvements and an iterative design methodology.
• You have experience using experiments and data to validate and improve usability and user engagement
• You like to be involved from feature specification, to wireframing, and final design execution.
• You are unpretentious, curious, and well-organized, with excellent communication and visual presentation skills.
The ideal candidate:
• Have a university-level education in the areas of Interaction Design, or a related field
• 3+ years of experience as a designer working on innovative digital solutions
• Experienced in working with Design Systems
• High skills within Figma
• Fluent in English
What we offer
A pleasant workplace in modern premises in central Lund right by the train station. There are also city and regional buses nearby.
Flexible working hours give you the opportunity to balance your private life and work, no matter where you are in life.
We have 6 weeks of vacation, wellness contribution, pension solution and health insurance.
Details
Start day: According to agreement
Location: Vävaregatan 21, 227 36 Lund
Salary: According to agreement
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Sofia Florén, Head of Design at s.floren@tbauctions.com
.
We recommend that you submit your application immediately as we make a continuous selection.
Looking forward to your application and portfolio! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klaravik AB
(org.nr 556881-8693), https://www.klaravik.se/ Kontakt
Sofia F s.french@tbauctions.com 070-280 79 99 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Klaravik AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8421822