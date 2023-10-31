UI/UX Designer
Netonyx AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2023-10-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netonyx AB i Stockholm
For our client we are looking for an UX/UI Designer.
What you will do
Validate uncertainties through user testing: Implement user testing to validate design concepts and address uncertainties early in the design process, ensuring user satisfaction.
Prototyping for stakeholder engagement: Use prototyping as a powerful tool to gather stakeholders around ideas, enabling early feedback and iterative design improvements.
Use the Design System: Leverage the existing design system to create cohesive and visually appealing design solutions that align with the brand identity and standards.
Figma expertise: Demonstrate expertise in Figma, using it as your primary design tool to craft and share design assets, prototypes, and collaborate effectively with the team.
Collaborate with developers and business analysts: Collaborate seamlessly with developers and business analysts to translate user requirements into intuitive and functional design solutions.
Create scalable solutions in the global product: Design scalable solutions that cater to the diverse needs of the global user base, ensuring consistency and usability across multiple markets. Including product localization, designing for multi-language products.
Participate in the design forums: Engage actively in design forums to foster collaboration, share insights, and collectively enhance the design processes.
Workshops: Facilitate brainstorming sessions, workshops, and visualize complex ideas and processes.
Contribute to mapping our client's user journeys: Work closely with cross-functional teams to contribute to the mapping of user journeys, ensuring a deep understanding of user needs and pain points.
Primary user focus: leasing companies: Keep the primary user group, leasing companies, at the forefront of your design considerations, tailoring solutions to their specific needs and preferences.
Analyze user behavior with Google Analytics and Hotjar: Utilize tools like Google Analytics and Hotjar to analyze user behavior and gather insights that inform design decisions and enhancements.
Accessibility ambassador: Champion accessibility in all your design work, ensuring that our client's products are inclusive and meet accessibility standards, making them usable by everyone.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
E-post: careers@netonyx.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netonyx AB
(org.nr 559002-4880)
Stavsjövägen 64 (visa karta
)
125 41 ÄLVSJÖ Jobbnummer
8229139