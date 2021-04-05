UI & UX designer - BøthOfUs AB - Grafiska jobb i Stockholm

BøthOfUs AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm2021-04-05BøthOfUs AB is a company working only on social impact projects using tech and design competency.The company was founded in 2017, the company currently has over 20 employees.Currently BøthOfUs AB is looking for designers to join the team.The designers should be good to work with international people.The designer should be patient and have strong listening skill.The designer should be good with handling tasks smartlyThe designer should be innovative and also be ready to explore different ways of working.ProcessStep 1 : contact through emailStep 2 : A small assignment will be given to check the ability of thinking processStep 3 : Interview with product managerStep 4 : 1 month internship followed by 5 months of probabtionStep 5 : After 6 months from start permanent employment will be possible based on the performance.2021-04-05Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05BøthOfUs ABFolkungagatan 4911630 STOCKHOLM5671908