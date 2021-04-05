UI & UX designer - BøthOfUs AB - Grafiska jobb i Stockholm
UI & UX designer
BøthOfUs AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
2021-04-05
Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos BøthOfUs AB i Stockholm
BøthOfUs AB is a company working only on social impact projects using tech and design competency.
The company was founded in 2017, the company currently has over 20 employees.
Currently BøthOfUs AB is looking for designers to join the team.
The designers should be good to work with international people.
The designer should be patient and have strong listening skill.
The designer should be good with handling tasks smartly
The designer should be innovative and also be ready to explore different ways of working.
Process
Step 1 : contact through email
Step 2 : A small assignment will be given to check the ability of thinking process
Step 3 : Interview with product manager
Step 4 : 1 month internship followed by 5 months of probabtion
Step 5 : After 6 months from start permanent employment will be possible based on the performance.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05
Adress
BøthOfUs AB
Folkungagatan 49
11630 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5671908
BøthOfUs AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
2021-04-05
Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Lidingö
Visa alla jobb hos BøthOfUs AB i Stockholm
BøthOfUs AB is a company working only on social impact projects using tech and design competency.
The company was founded in 2017, the company currently has over 20 employees.
Currently BøthOfUs AB is looking for designers to join the team.
The designers should be good to work with international people.
The designer should be patient and have strong listening skill.
The designer should be good with handling tasks smartly
The designer should be innovative and also be ready to explore different ways of working.
Process
Step 1 : contact through email
Step 2 : A small assignment will be given to check the ability of thinking process
Step 3 : Interview with product manager
Step 4 : 1 month internship followed by 5 months of probabtion
Step 5 : After 6 months from start permanent employment will be possible based on the performance.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-05
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-05
Adress
BøthOfUs AB
Folkungagatan 49
11630 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5671908