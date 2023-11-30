UI Developer
Pax2Pay AB / Datajobb / Uppsala Visa alla datajobb i Uppsala
2023-11-30
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pax2Pay AB i Uppsala
Are you looking to take your next career step?
We are recruiting a UI Software Developer to build new digital payment solutions. You will join our growing development team in our Uppsala office.
Pax2pay is a fast growing digital payment solution company based in Sweden & UK. Pax2pay creates new revenue streams for airlines, tour operators and Online Travel Agencies.
What you will do:
Develop front end solutions in TypeScript
Review code
Ensure that the software is architected with maintainability and a long term mindset
Deploy your code to production daily
Every second week estimate and plan the upcoming sprint together with the rest of the team
Learn on the job
What we are looking for:
For this position we require:
Enjoy problem-solving of different kinds
A genuine interest in software development
At least 2 years experience of software development, Bachelor's degree or equivalent technological education
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, start-up environment
An interest in design and real-world UI challenges
If you have experience with some of the following it is extra meriting:
TypeScript or JavaScript
Unit and system testing
HTML 5 & CSS
Git & GitHub
Payments or fintech experience
What we offer:
Experience with a modern development stack and development methods
Coaching to further develop your career
Experience with financial technology and the payments industry
Competitive salary
Retirement savings along the lines of ITP 1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
E-post: join.uppsala@pax2pay.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pax2Pay AB
(org.nr 559441-3725), https://pax2pay.com/
Torgny Segerstedts Allé 87 (visa karta
)
752 57 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
8299230