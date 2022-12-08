UI Artist - Nørdlight
2022-12-08
We are looking for someone to work with us on the UI-art production of our casual puzzle game currently being built in the Rubik's Cube franchise. Ideally we also need someone who can support us with other 2D art as/when needed, such as in-game decals.
Responsibilities:
Create the bulk of our UI art assets, if not all, from placeholder UX mocks to final art
Work with art director, concept-artists and UX-designers to develop the UI-experience and ensure it's consistent
UI animation
Layouting a wide variety of aspect ratios and device resolutions
Prepare engine-ready assets and iterate in Unity
Work with UX on accessibility
Help art director create style guides
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
Be genuinely into UI and UI art! This role would be almost exclusively focussed on creating UI art assets and animations
Understanding UX design, ability to see beyond the wireframes and turn them into magic. Understanding on how color, shape and placements effects on gameplay and player behavior
UI animation
Good understanding of color and shape, both what looks good, but also what is functional
Nice to have:
Experience with UI implementation and animations in Unity (no coding knowledge is required for this role)
Game and/or mobile experience is a huge plus (designing for touch screen)
Working at Nørdlight
Flexible hours
Competitive salaries
Health benefits
Possibility to work from home
Health insurance
Pension
Education budget
Friday friendly gaming
If you love games, creative freedom, being heard, and being a valued part of a small studio then we would love to hear from you! Join Nørdlight and let's grow together!
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Nørdlight is a small studio of almost 20 people, guided by a team of veterans complimented by fresh perspective from new developers, always looking for diversity to help us innovate and evolve.
We set out to not only build fantastic titles but to create the greatest place to work, aiming to be the best in the world when it comes to employee health and culture, team autonomy, creative freedom, inclusion, and product involvement across all disciplines. We are currently working on bringing one of the world's most beloved brands, Rubik's cube, to the digital market. Så ansöker du
