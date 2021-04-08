UCG 040702 SW Developer iOS and Android Göteborg - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-08UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Comfortable in both front- and back-end development within Android and IOS applications, frameworks and third-party libraries.You have deep expertise building in the Android ecosystem and have a good understanding of different cloud services.Experience of designing/implementing highly scalable mobile solutions particularly on the design of interfaces between mobile and cloud platform.Experience using the Android SDK.Ability to drive innovation and design for mobile applications with an eye for visual design and utility.You are used to agile concepts and teamwork.Work language: EnglishMeriting competenceExperience with GNU make or AOSP blueprint.SwedishAbout the positionYou will write clean and functional code for the front- and back-end within app development and develop high quality Android and iOS applications for the next generation of vehicle.The applications are written in Kotlin, Java and Swift when applicable. Designing building and maintaining high performance, reusable and reliable code as well as identifying and correct bottlenecks and fix bugs.You will be working with architectural patterns such as MVP and MVVM. As part of an agile team you will advocate improving technical communications between developers.Your primary focus will be of iOS applications and their integration with back-end services. You will be working along-side other engineers and developers working on different layers of the infrastructure.Location: GothenburgStart: Asap2021-04-08Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-22United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5678236