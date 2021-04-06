UCG 040603 Fullstack Dotnet Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla2021-04-06UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Experienced full stack developer with a passion for technology and software engineeringMore than 3 years' experience in C#.NET backend and web frontend developmentWrites clean high quality code using SOLID principlesSkillset frontend:ASP.NET MVC5 / JavaScript / JQuery / HTML5 / CSSSkillset backend:C# / PythonSQL Server and Oracle databasesStored proceduresWorking language: EnglishMeriting competenceSwedishExperience of environment: Visual Studio, Git, TeamCity, Jira, Windows Server, VMwareAbout the positionC#.NET backend and web frontend developmentworking in an agile environmentnew challenges and working with a focus on quality and meeting targetsWriting clean high quality code using SOLID principlesLocation: StockholmStart: Asap2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20United Consultants Group Ucg ABEnköpingsvägen 1417746 Järfälla5674383