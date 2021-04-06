UCG 040603 Fullstack Dotnet Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040603 Fullstack Dotnet Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-06
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Experienced full stack developer with a passion for technology and software engineering
More than 3 years' experience in C#.NET backend and web frontend development
Writes clean high quality code using SOLID principles
Skillset frontend:
ASP.NET MVC5 / JavaScript / JQuery / HTML5 / CSS
Skillset backend:
C# / Python
SQL Server and Oracle databases
Stored procedures
Working language: English
Meriting competence
Swedish
Experience of environment: Visual Studio, Git, TeamCity, Jira, Windows Server, VMware
About the position
C#.NET backend and web frontend development
working in an agile environment
new challenges and working with a focus on quality and meeting targets
Writing clean high quality code using SOLID principles
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-06
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Enköpingsvägen 14
17746 Järfälla
Jobbnummer
5674383
