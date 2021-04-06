UCG 040601 Frontend Web Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Järfälla
UCG 040601 Frontend Web Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Järfälla
2021-04-06

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benefits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
* Working experience with Angular, Typescript, HTML, CSS
* Working experience in writing cross-browser compatible code.
* Experience in Java, Spring
* Experience with REST, JSON
Working language: English

Wanted competence
* Knowledge in UX design
* Knowledge in automated testing (e.g. Karma, Cucumber)
* Comfortable in using a wide variety of open source technologies and tools
* Working experience with Git, Linux (command line)

About the position
* As a frontend developer, you now have the possibility to contribute to an innovative healthcare company and help them build faster and more user-friendly systems and provide them of seamlessly connected diagnostic solutions!
* You will work in cross-functional agile scrum teams together with Software Quality, to develop and test cloud services for disease surveillance and systems administration in the diagnostics area. The platform is a cloud based software platform providing a web-based interface for administrative and analytics support for the clients GeneXpert product family. The frontend is written in Angular and backend in Java/Spring.
* As a Frontend developer, you will design, develop, test and manage the clients cloud connected platform. You will also be responsible for UI development in the product and make design and technical decisions for UI development.
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap

