UCG 031603 Java Financial Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB

United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm2020-03-16UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.The Consultant roleAs a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.Education/trainingOur roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.ExperienceWe require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.Required experience for this role:Experience as a backend Java developerYou also have experience of :Bank/Finance applicationsVersion control toolsWorking language: EnglishMeriting competenceAWS, AzureSwedishAbout the positionWork as a Java backend developerWorking on design and implementation of business-critical applicationsDevelopment of cloud applicationsLocation: StockholmStart: Asap2020-03-16Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-01United Consultants Group Ucg ABIsafjordsgatan 39B17579 164 40 Kista5152982