UCG 031603 Java Financial Developer - United Consultants Group Ucg AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
UCG 031603 Java Financial Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2020-03-16
UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.
The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.
Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.
Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.
Required experience for this role:
Experience as a backend Java developer
You also have experience of :
Bank/Finance applications
Version control tools
Working language: English
Meriting competence
AWS, Azure
Swedish
About the position
Work as a Java backend developer
Working on design and implementation of business-critical applications
Development of cloud applications
Location: Stockholm
Start: Asap
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-16
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-01
Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Isafjordsgatan 39B
17579 164 40 Kista
Jobbnummer
5152982
