UCG 031603 Java Financial Developer
United Consultants Group Ucg AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2020-03-16

UCG/Radio Support is a consulting company based in Kista in northern Stockholm. Regardless placement you will be employed by UCG, with Swedish salary and benifits.

The Consultant role
As a consultant you may be placed at different customers. UCG will assist with extra training when needed. As a consultant we need you to be flexible and to easily adapt to a new environment.

Education/training
Our roles requires a basic technical education, sometimes university level.

Experience
We require at least 3 years of relevant job experience for all roles, mostly more.

Required experience for this role:
* Experience as a backend Java developer
* You also have experience of :
* Bank/Finance applications
* Version control tools

Working language: English

Meriting competence
* AWS, Azure
* Swedish

About the position
* Work as a Java backend developer
* Working on design and implementation of business-critical applications
* Development of cloud applications

Location: Stockholm

Start: Asap

Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-16

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-01

Adress
United Consultants Group Ucg AB
Isafjordsgatan 39B
17579 164 40 Kista

Jobbnummer
5152982

