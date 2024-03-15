UAT Tester
2024-03-15
Job Description
We are looking for a Tester to be part of our test team in POS (Point of Sales) platform area. In this role, you will play an important role in providing our store staff and customers a great self-checkout experience on different POS platforms regardless on which of our POS platforms they are using.
As a key player within the POS platform area, some of your responsibilities will include:
UAT and fiscal testing, both on the tills and EFT terminals
Ensuring that information flows both up and down streams in internal and external systems
Supporting/Empowering the Product Teams to execute efficient delivery of high-quality products and making sure that quality delivered from our POS suppliers lives up to our standards.
Qualifications
Few years of testing experience
Experience in End-to-End testing and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
Working knowledge of Jira
Experience from working with Agile Frameworks such as Scrum and Kanban
User-centric and detail-oriented mindset
Excellent communication, analytical and self-organization skills
Good to have:
Experience in working with multivendor environment
Experience of Soap-UI, API/Automation
Experience of testing POS, EFT and test tools
Benefits at H&M
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right, please send your resume (no need for a cover letter) as soon as possible. The responsible Recruiter is Devika Langar (devika.langar@hm.com
)
